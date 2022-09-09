Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Displays Camera and Microphone Indicators for Ease of Use

Before Dynamic Island showed up on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple used the notch to display the camera and microphone indicators. With the latest change, those indicators are still maintained, which is thoughtful from the manufacturer since it also provides some degree of comfort that the user’s privacy is taken into consideration.

Apple Uses Two Indicators Inside the Dynamic Island With Different Colors to Let Users Know Which App Is Being Used

As most of you know, the privacy indicator on the iPhone is currently present in two colors; orange and green. With the notch no longer present on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has relocated that indicator to the Dynamic Island. In case you forgot, the green dot means either the camera or the camera and microphone are used by the app. If the privacy indicator is orange, it means only the app is using the iPhone’s microphone.

The green indicator is the same hue that is emitted from the MacBook’s webcam when active so that a consistent experience is maintained. For someone who only used the MacBook and was aware of the webcam’s green light indicator, that individual should have little problem deducing that the same functionality has been introduced to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, when Dynamic Island is already being used by a different app, which would force the pill-shaped cutout to change its form according to the app in use, the privacy indicator will appear on the right side of the battery icon. Apple would have made this change so that the user’s interaction with Dynamic Island is not disturbed when using an app like Google Maps, so that is a nice touch from the company.

You can check out the camera indicator in the introduction video by Apple below and let us know in the comments what you think about the latest change.

News Source: Apple