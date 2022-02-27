Apple’s Entire iPhone 15 Lineup Launching in 2023 Will Completely Ditch the Notch, Opting for a Punch-Hole Design Instead

2022 might be the last year Apple incorporates a notch on its iPhone range, with a prediction from a notable analyst claiming that all iPhone 15 models will adopt a punch-hole-style display.

New Revelation May Mean Apple Readies Under-Display Face ID for All iPhone 15 Models

Just like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13, and the upcoming iPhone 14 series, DSCC CEO Ross Young predicts that Apple is preparing four iPhone 15 models for 2023. Normally, the less expensive iPhones, which can be named iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max, for now, are not given preferential treatment when it comes to the newer design. However, Young comments that next year, all that is about to change.

All iPhone 15 models are expected to be treated to a punch-hole design, getting rid of the notch completely, and as a result, this move should increase the total screen-to-body ratio of the upcoming handsets. For this year, Apple is said to use a Titanium alloy chassis for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, increasing durability. For 2023, it is not confirmed if Apple intends on using the same materials for all four models, but we will wait and see what the company has planned.

The dual hole punch design on the iPhone Pro models will be seen on all 4 models in 2023. Hopefully the holes will get smaller… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 27, 2022

Using a punch-hole display on all iPhone 15 models can also mean Apple would have finalized under-screen Face ID. According to previous reports, the technology giant was working to bring this feature, but sadly, it is not ready for a 2022 launch. There are also rumors that Apple has scrapped under-screen Touch ID development, as it wants to further refine Face ID for future iPhones.

From a business perspective, this is a smart move, will save Apple millions and cost less to produce a single unit. The downside is that customers will not be able to authenticate their devices with their fingerprints. It also looks like this technology will not make it to the iPhone 15 lineup unless the company decides to surprise us. While Ross Young has an impressive track record, it goes without saying that Apple’s plans could change at any given moment, so remember to treat this information with a pinch of salt for now.

News Source: Ross Young