iPhone 14 Max Might Be Running Behind Schedule, but an Analyst Claims That the Situation Is Under Control

Shortly after it was reported that the iPhone 14 Max, Apple’s ‘non-Pro’ 6.7-inch model that is slated for a release later this year, has been delayed by a few weeks, a notable analyst provided his take on the situation. According to him, this particular handset is behind schedule, but he also believes that it can release within the allotted time window, under the right conditions.

Apple Suppliers Can Ensure the iPhone 14 Max Officially Launches Alongside Remaining Three Models if an Overtime Agreement Is Met

Since the iPhone 14 Max will be a completely new member of the series, given that Apple will not launch a ‘mini’ variant this year, there may be some ongoing production issues. Ming-Chi Kuo’s view also believes that the one-half of the ‘non-Pro’ iPhone 14 series is running behind schedule, but there are ways in which Apple’s supply chain can close the gap, and that is by working overtime.

iPhone 14 Max Might Not be Available Immediately After Launch, Delayed by Three Weeks

An earlier report from Nikkei also talked about the delay of one iPhone 14 model, though it did not specifically mention the model’s name. However, Kuo’s prediction is the first that displays any form of optimism, though it is not an ideal situation for Apple’s supply chain. These reports could be related to why Apple has asked its partners to cut production by 20 million units, meaning that the technology giant’s targeted iPhone shipments tally would be 220 million instead of 240 million in 2022.

(1/2)

My latest channel checks suggest that Apple has not changed the shipping plan for the iPhone 14 models since the Shanghai lockdown. iPhone 14 Max is running behind, but it's still under control currently, and suppliers can work overtime to catch up with the schedule. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 26, 2022

Even if the iPhone 14 Max is announced alongside the remaining three models, and if Apple has not resolved the production woes, the 6.7-inch handset could officially release later. This scenario is nothing new for the iPhone maker, as back in 2020, when global markets were experiencing lockdowns from all angles because of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple chose to launch two iPhone 12 models later in the year.

It is unclear if the launch of the iPhone 14 Max will have an adverse impact on shipments, but given its significantly larger display, it could become a favorite of many customers in the coming months, and getting delayed may hamper overall figures at the end of the year.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo