At Least One iPhone 14 Model Will be Delayed by Three Weeks Due to China Lockdown

Apple will launch its 2022 flagship iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models later this year with a boatload of new forward-facing changes. However, a new report suggests that at least one iPhone 14 model will be delayed due to a lockdown in China affecting production. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

While Restrictions Are Easing, At Least One iPhone 14 Model Out of Four Will be Potentially Delayed

There is a possibility that one of the four iPhone 14 models will be delayed due to the Chinese lockdown which will have an impact on production volumes (via Nikkei Asia). Apple has told its suppliers to speed up their production efforts to compensate for the time lost due to restrictions. While the process could speed up, there might be some delays for at least one iPhone 14 model.

"It is challenging to make up for the lost time. ... Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock to speed up development," said an executive with an Apple supplier, adding that the pace of reopening in Shanghai is "rather slow."

It was previously reported that Apple will launch four models of the iPhone 14. We are expecting a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, there is no word which iPhone 14 model will be delayed due to the lockdown. At this point, all four iPhone 14 models are in the engineering verification test stage of development.

"If the development process can be sped up and proceed to the next level around the end of June or beginning of July, then it should still be possible to meet the mass production deadline of early September," another person familiar with the matter said. "But it really depends on whether the process can accelerate soon."

iPhone production has taken a hit due to restrictions set in place for travel and living in major parts of the Shanghai area. While the tensions are easing, the supply chain and production are yet to return to normal in Shanghai and neighboring regions.

We will share more details on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro production, so be sure to stick around.