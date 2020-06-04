iPhone 13 Mockup Images Reveal a Notch-less Design, USB-C Port, Under Display Camera, More

The iPhone 12 lineup is all the hype these days but the rumor mill keeps on sharing details on the 2021 iPhone models and what they might have in store for users. Allegedly, the mockup images of the iPhone 13 have been leaked and show off new and enticing features that users should definitely be enticed about. Check out the images embedded below for more details.

New iPhone 13 Mockup Images Leaked to Show No Notch on Display, USB-C, Under Display Camera and More

Mac Otakara's new report claims that the iPhone 13's early mockups have been leaked through Alibaba. The images shared show a 5.5-inch completely bezel-less front without a notch of any kind. In addition to this, there also appears to be a selfie camera embedded under the display. Moreover, the FaceTime camera is located in the front-canter. Mac Otakara suggests that the iPhone will make use if Samsung's Under Panel Sensor technology as well. At this point, the device is reportedly under development and might see changes until it is released.

As being reported, the iPhone 13 can drop the True Depth camera system which means that it will lack Face ID authentication. Potentially, if this turns out to be true, Apple could switch back to Touch ID embedded under the display. In addition to this, the device, pertaining to its design will feature 'Super Retina XDR display' and ultra-thin bezels.

As for the back, the iPhone 13 mockup images feature five cutouts for the camera module and an LED flash. The company is said to be testing new camera sensors and until the technology is ready, Apple will implement it in the 2021 iteration of the iPhone. Furthermore, the size of the smartphone is pointed out to be similar to the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 which is slated to be released later this year.

Lastly, there seems to be a cutout that resembles that of USB-C. However, take this with a pinch of salt as other mockups appear to show a Lightning Port cutout. However, there have been several reports that share their spread on Apple switching to USB-C.

Previously, we have also seen the iPhone 12 mockups of all four variants of the series that spreads light on camera display size as well as the design changes that we can expect this year. Apple seems to be releasing two variants of the iPhone 11 and two for the 'Pro' variant with different sets of features. Nonetheless, it might be too soon to give the final word as the final decision rests with the Cupertino-giant and how it wishes to proceed. Check out the video below for more details.

That's all there is to it, folks. How do you like the iPhone 13 mockup images? Share your views with us in the comments.