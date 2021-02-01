iPhone 12 Pro Max Leaves Galaxy S21 Ultra Broken in This Drop Test

I have to be honest, drop tests are painful, and that is not something you should overlook. If you are tech comfortably, sitting through a drop test might not be something that you are looking forward to doing, but hey, things can change here, and that is what one must always know about in the first place. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are two of the best smartphones available for you to buy right now.

For those wondering, they are only priced similarly. While speed tests and other similar performance comparisons are all over the place, in the end, they don't matter because you are looking at two different phones with inherently different software and hardware. However, the drop test is where the money at. Granted, it is not as easy to stomach as some of the other tests, especially if you just have gotten your hands on a new phone, but everyone needs to know which phone wins.

YouTube Takes on Twitch with a New “Clips” Feature

The iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra Drop Test is as Painful to Watch as It Can Get

PhoneBuff did the drop test, and it is safe to say that they know what they are doing; after all, being the veterans of the industry is not something that they take lightly. Needless to say, if you want some good phone on phone action, that is where you should be heading to. With that out of the way, we are going to start looking at the drop test. So, let's have a look below.

The test saw the phones going through the back, corner, and face drop and then a bonus round with 10 additional drops, and 14 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, because why not.

Both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Galaxy S21 Ultra managed to make it through the first two drops, but Galaxy S21 Ultra had to go through a shattered screen after the face drop while the iPhone 12 Pro Max went without any issues.

After the bonus round, the Galaxy S21 Ultra kept on getting more and more damage. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro Max had its screen intact after 14 drops and only had minor screens. This could very well be because of a flatter screen that is inherently safer than a curved display.

The torture finally stopped, and PhoneBuff crowned the iPhone 12 Pro Max a clear winner, and the phone remains to be the champion when it comes to durability. Fortunately, the Galaxy S21 Ultra managed to work even after all the damage done to it, but that calls for an expensive repair job.