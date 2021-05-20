iPhone 12 Leads the Record Smartphone Shipments in Japan

The iPhone 12 has managed to lead the record smartphone shipments in Japan in the past 12 months. There also happens to be a drastic boost in the 5G variants of the iPhone 12. Japanese market witnessed a 17% increase in smartphone shipments and a 40 times increase in the shipments of 5G smartphones.

Apple has obviously led the market in 5G phones, managed to account for almost half of total shipments, and shared the victory with Samsung and three Japanese brands in the top five list of companies in terms of shipments.

The new is coming from Taiwan's Technews, and it reads.

With the help of Apple’s 5G-supported iPhone 12 series models, Japan’s domestic 5G smartphone shipments have exploded. In 2020, there will be a 40-fold increase, and this year’s shipments are expected to double again. MM Research Institute, a Japanese ICT market research and consulting organization, released a survey report on the 18th and pointed out that in 2020 (April 2020 to March 2021), domestic smartphone shipments in Japan increased by 16.9% annually to 32.757 million. Exceeding the 32.58 million in 2017, the annual shipments set a record high […] The iPhone 12 series 4 models launched by Apple in October and November 2020 all support 5G, boosting Japan’s 5G smartphone shipments, which will reach 11.011 million units in 2020. This is a 40-fold increase (3,993%) from the 269,000 units in 2019, and its share of the total smartphone shipments jumped from 1% in 2019 to 33.6%, breaking the 30% barrier. In terms of vendor shipments, during 2020, Apple’s iPhone swept nearly half of the Japanese smartphone market and continued to rank first, followed by Sharp, Samsung, Fujitsu and Sony.

This trend is expected to continue with new record shipments happening this year and an increase in the number of 5G variants. Apple is more than likely to boost mid-season sales of the iPhone 12 thanks to the new iPhone 12 launched in purple.