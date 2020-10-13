iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Leak in Full Renders Ahead of Official Launch

The new iPhone 12 series is going official tonight and we have been waiting for the phone for a long, long time. There have been countless leaks and speculations in the past about what the device is going to bring to the table or how it is going to take a look and just hours before the official unveiling, we have a full look at the device and how it is going to look like.

if you have had your hopes up, we would suggest holding back because the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro look a lot like the iPhone 11 series, which should not come as a surprise to a lot of people. Apple did bring a number of new colour options, and we know that there are going to be 4 iPhones in total, but for now, we just have a look at all the options that are going to be available in their respective colours.

Now, the devices don't look different from what we had expected, but they are still good looking from an iPhone's perspective. You can look at the pictures of the standard iPhone below.











If you are someone who wants to get their hands on the Pro variant, this is what

it is going to look like.









Last but not the least, we have the 12 Pro Max, which is going to be identical to the original iPhone 12 Pro but it will only be larger. The renders for those are listed below.

Now it is important to keep in mind that all these images are courtesy of Evan Blass who shared the renders for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max on his Voice, and honestly, we weren't expecting them since iPhones are always well-guarded secrets as far as the renders are concerned. But here we are, and honestly, being an Android user, I am looking forward to seeing if Apple brings a reason enough for me to switch this year.

Will you be buying the new iPhone? Let us know what your thoughts are about the devices in the comments below. The Apple Store has been taken down as well, which means that the company is busy updating everything.