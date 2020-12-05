iPhone 11 Repair Program Kicks Off; Apple to Replace Display-Affected Units for Free

If your iPhone 11 has started giving problems such as touch issues, then you’re not alone in this regard. In fact, Apple believes that a small percent of these units are exhibiting the aforementioned problems, so the company has launched its repair program. Given below are more details on the matter.

iPhone 11 Repair Program Will Provide Coverage for Two Years After the First Retail Sale

Apple has provided the following details related to some affected iPhone 11 models below.

“Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.”

The company describes the problem as a touchscreen-related issue. A few percentage of users who continue to tap on the display might have noticed that the screen doesn’t respond to their touch inputs. Since a large but undefined number of people may have noticed the problem, Apple decided that this is the best course of action for them.

All users have to do is visit Apple’s support page and punch in their serial number in the provided field to see if their iPhone 11 is eligible for a free replacement. If so, then Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service free of charge. However, if there are other problems that haven’t been resolved yet, then users will need to provide a fee first to get rid of all the problems in the iPhone 11.

Afterwards, they can check and see if their device is eligible for the repair program. This can only be done through Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

“If your iPhone 11 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.”

Apple has also mentioned that its iPhone 11 repair program covers affected devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit, so you’ll be covered for a significantly long period, assuming you’re experiencing problems with your iPhone 11 in the first place.

