Various iPad Models Have Become More Expensive in European Countries, Causing Difficulty for Customers

Depending on the region, European customers will start paying more to purchase Apple’s newest and older-generation iPad models. There are various reasons why these price increases have occurred, and none of them have made lives easier for potential buyers.

A Strong Dollar Could Be Responsible for This Hike, iPad mini 6 Price Increased up to 21 Percent

Apple’s latest low-cost iPad, chronologically called the iPad 10, launched in the U.S. for $449, but for European buyers, it is a different tale. 9to5Mac reports that the same tablet costs £499 for the base model in the U.K., while in other European countries, pricing starts from €579 or €589, depending on where you live. Given that the newest model is still targeted at budget-friendly consumers, it should not be priced at a premium bracket, where people start having second thoughts about purchasing it.

Sadly, mounting expenses have eroded the purchasing power of the U.K. and European residents, and with iPad prices increasing, the situation is not looking positive either way. The iPad 10 was not the only model to see a price hike, with MacRumors reporting that in the U.K., the iPad mini 6 base model with 64GB of internal storage will now set you back by £569, increased from £479 earlier in the day.

The 256GB model costs £749, up from £619. Looking at the comparison, the base model’s price increased by 18 percent, while the higher storage configuration is now 21 percent more expensive. In Italy, 64GB and 256GB ‌iPad mini‌ 6 models cost €659 and €859, respectively. Previously, the same versions carried a price of €559 and €729. If you do the math, that is an 18 percent increase.

One conclusion drawn from these price hikes is that the dollar is gaining momentum, rising against the pound and euro. Since this creates a disparity between the three currencies, Apple will most certainly charge customers a higher price in other regions to maintain its profit margins in dollars, which would explain why certain iPad models have become more expensive. Since the U.K. and other European countries also collect VAT, those costs are being factored in, making the total appear higher.

For customers outside of the U.S., will this affect your buying decision in any way? Tell us in the comments.