iPad mini 6 Shiping Estimates Pushed Till October and November

The new iPad mini 6 features a new design similar to the iPad Air 4 and iPad Pro models. The tablet received its long-overdue design change and comes with Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset. The pre-orders for the iPad mini 6 opened right after its announcement with first orders arriving by September 24. However, if you pre-ordered the new iPad mini recently, chances are that you would have to wait till the second half of October.

Some iPad mini 6 Shipments Streteched Till October 19 and November 2

If you ordered the new iPad mini 6 from Apple's Online Store, some earliest deliveries are now pushed from October 19 to November 2, according to Loop's Dark Mark. If you order the 64GB variant of the iPad mini 6 and WiFi only, the shipment is expected from 4 to 6 weeks from launch. Nonetheless, if you like the new Pink color, it will be available by the initial September 24 timeframe.

This is not only the case with the 64GB variant, all 256GB iPad mini 6 with WiFi as well as Cellular models have pushed out delivery dates from 4 to 6 weeks after launch. Take note that the reason for shipment delays is not clear at this point. The new iPad mini 6 shipment delay could be due to supply shortages as well as popularity. It would be wise to order your share as soon as you can before deliveries are stretched further.

It would not be wrong to assume that the iPad mini 6 was the main highlight of the event. The reason is that the tablet underwent a major design change with slimmer bezels and a powerful A15 Bionic chipset. It also comes with support for Apple Pencil 2 and features new cameras for better photos.

If you have not placed your order yet, we would advise you to do so before the shipments stretch to an even later date. How did you like the new iPad mini? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.