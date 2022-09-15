Download: iOS 16.0.1 for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro [IPSW Links]

Apple has released iOS 16.0.1 download for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here's how to update.

The moment you unbox your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, you'll be greeted with a brand new software update - iOS 16.0.1. In case you're wondering what the changes are, here's the complete feature set:

This update is recommended for all users and provides important bug fixes for your iPhone including the following: – Fixes an issue with activation and migration during set up of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

– Photos may appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max

– Enterprise single sign-on apps may fail to authenticate

In other words, the moment you get your shiny new phone, do not forget to update. And how do you update? It's simple - like any other iPhone. Go to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap on Download and Install. There's nothing more to it at all.

Alternatively, you can update to iOS 16.0.1 using Finder or iTunes. Simply connect your iPhone to your PC or Mac, launch Finder/iTunes, select your device and then click on the Update iPhone button. The update will be downloaded to your Mac and then restored onto your device.

If you're looking for IPSW files in order to clean install iOS 16.0.1, you have that option as well:

Using the IPSW method in order to perform a clean install is a bit of a hassle. Instead of doing that, you can just connect your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro to your Mac, launch iTunes or Finder and then click on Restore iPhone. Your IPSW file will be downloaded automatically and then restored onto your iPhone. It's a nice and simple way to do a clean install and we will recommend it if you have a really fast internet connection.

If you haven't updated to iOS 16 already, then be sure to check out the following:

You do have the option to not install iOS 16 and install update your device to iOS 15.7 instead. Just go to Settings > General > Software Update and you'll instantly see two options - one asking you to download iOS 15.7 and the other one suggesting an upgrade to iOS 16. The choice is yours.