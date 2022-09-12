Download: iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 Released with Security Fixes

Apple has just released iOS 15.7 for iPhones and iPadOS 15.7 for all latest iPad models with important security fixes.

Alongside iOS 16, Apple has Released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 with Important Security Fixes

Today, Apple seeded the full and final version of iOS 16 to everyone with a compatible iPhone around the globe. iPadOS 16, on the other hand, will be released later this year in the form of an iPadOS 16.1 update.

Interestingly, while the iPad did not get the latest iPadOS 16 update yet, but Apple is keeping on top of things when it comes to security updates and has released iPadOS 15.7 for all latest iPads that support iPadOS 15. iPhone users also get the iOS 15.7 update, but it's only for devices that have dropped support for iOS 16 - including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and of course, the original iPhone SE.

In order to download the update right now on your iPhone or iPad simply go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on Download and Install when the update shows up. There's really nothing more to this.

Keep in mind that your iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and original iPhone SE won't get software updates beyond iOS 15.x. The iPad will get iPadOS 16 later this year along with all the promised features.

One last thing, if you have one of the recent iPhones, you can actually avoid upgrading to iOS 16 today. You get the option to update to iOS 15.7 download instead. For how long Apple is allowing this remains to be seen.

