Menu
Company

Download: iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 Released with Security Fixes

Uzair Ghani
Sep 12, 2022
iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 download released.

Apple has just released iOS 15.7 for iPhones and iPadOS 15.7 for all latest iPad models with important security fixes.

Alongside iOS 16, Apple has Released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 with Important Security Fixes

Today, Apple seeded the full and final version of iOS 16 to everyone with a compatible iPhone around the globe. iPadOS 16, on the other hand, will be released later this year in the form of an iPadOS 16.1 update.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple Now Charges Nearly 50 Percent More to Replace Your iPhone 14 Battery

Interestingly, while the iPad did not get the latest iPadOS 16 update yet, but Apple is keeping on top of things when it comes to security updates and has released iPadOS 15.7 for all latest iPads that support iPadOS 15. iPhone users also get the iOS 15.7 update, but it's only for devices that have dropped support for iOS 16 - including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and of course, the original iPhone SE.

In order to download the update right now on your iPhone or iPad simply go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on Download and Install when the update shows up. There's really nothing more to this.

Keep in mind that your iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and original iPhone SE won't get software updates beyond iOS 15.x. The iPad will get iPadOS 16 later this year along with all the promised features.

One last thing, if you have one of the recent iPhones, you can actually avoid upgrading to iOS 16 today. You get the option to update to iOS 15.7 download instead. For how long Apple is allowing this remains to be seen.

While you are here, check out the following:

Products mentioned in this post

iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone 7
USD 126

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order