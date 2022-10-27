Menu
Apple Releases iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 With Major Security Fixes

Ali Salman
Oct 27, 2022, 02:47 PM EDT
iOS and iPadOS 15.7.1 Released for iPhone and iPad

Apple has seen fit to release iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 to the general public with important security fixes. You can now download the software update on your compatible iPhone and iPad models right now. The latest update is designed for older iPhone and iPad models that are not compatible with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Releases iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 With Important Security Fixes - Download Now on Compatible iPhone and iPad Models

While iOS 16 was released last month, iPadOS 16 made its debut last week with many front-facing additions. However, all iPhone and iPad models that do not support Apple's latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates can download iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 from the Settings app. Simply head over to General > Software Update and follow the on-screen instructions.

iOS 15.7.1 launch was delayed because it was breaking Face ID in the beta phase. Henceforth, Apple has fixed the issues before releasing it to the general public. As for what is new, the release notes state that the update includes important security fixes. In addition to this, the update is recommended for all users.

iOS and iPadOS 15.7.1 Released for iPhone and iPad

Potentially, iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 includes security updates that were released with iOS 16.1 last week. iOS 16.1 is a major update that brings a boatload of new features. If you are unfamiliar, you can check out the list of major features here. The update also includes a fix for a vulnerability that was actively exploited, according to Apple. If Apple has implemented the same fixes in iOS 15.7.1, you should install the latest software update as soon as you can.

We will share more details on the update as soon as further information is available. Share your views with us in the comments.

