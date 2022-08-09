Menu
iOS 16 Public Beta 3 with Battery Percentage in Status Bar Released

Uzair Ghani
Aug 9, 2022
iOS 16 public beta 3 released.

Apple has released public beta 3 of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16 for download.

Public Beta Testers Can Now Download iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16 Public Beta 3 Absolutely Free

Having released its entire lineup of future software to developers as fifth betas yesterday, Apple has now released the same software for public beta testers.

Related Story
Beats and Kim Kardashian Have Announced Beats Fit Pro in Three New Colors

What this means is, if you have been testing out iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura or tvOS 16 as a public beta tester, you can download the latest version of the software over the air, same as registered developers, but absolutely free.

This also means that if you are testing out iOS 16 on one of the latest iPhones, you get the luxury of enabling the battery percentage in the status bar. Who would’ve thought we would see this amazing day, right?

In order to download and install iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 public beta 3 right now, just go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad. This works only if you have the previous beta installed on your device.

watchOS 9 users can grab public beta 3 by going to Watch > General > Software Update on their iPhones. If you have a Mac, you can download macOS Ventura public beta 3 from System Preferences > Software Update. And last but not the least, tvOS 16 public beta 3 can be downloaded by going to Settings > System > Software Update.

You too can test out the public beta right now if you have a compatible device at hand. Just follow our detailed tutorial below:

