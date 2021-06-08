iOS 15 Will Add and Drop Widgets Automatically Based on User Information

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 brought a boatload of new features to the iPhone and iPad. While the FaceTime and iMessage app is beefed up with SharePlay and other features, Apple made sure to bring some design variations to the platform. Moreover, iPadOS 15 introduced users with the ability to place widgets anywhere on the Home screen. This is not all, iOS 15 will gain the ability to automatically add and remove widgets to a Smart Stack.

iOS 15 Will Automatically Add and Remove Widgets in Smart Stacks

With iOS 14, Apple introduced widgets and Smart Stack. The latter is a cluster of widgets stacked together so it takes less space and provides more information. You have the option available to stack your desired widgets together but it seems Apple is adding another layer of greatness over it. iOS 15 will display widgets based on your preferences automatically while removing the less relevant ones from the list.

The Smart Stacks will add and drop widgets automatically based on the time of day, location, and other user data. The preferences will potentially get better over time. For instance, if a user has a meeting in the coming hours, iOS 15 will automatically add a new Reminders widget to the Smart Stack. When the meeting is over, the Reminders widget will be removed in favor of another.

This is a pretty neat addition and offers great utility for users. Apple has also introduced new Find My widgets along with Game Center, App Store Today, Mail, and many more. Apple has made iOS 15 developer beta available to the public, so you can check out the new widgets for yourself. Share your views with us in the comments.