iOS 15.3 Beta Leaks to Reveal Details on Upcoming Update

Apple recently released its big iOS 15.2 update with a boatload of new forward-facing features. However, it is never too early to begin speculating what the next update will have in store for users. With that said, the initial iOS 15.3 beta has been leaked that aims to share details on what we can expect from the next update from Apple. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iOS 15.3 Leaks to Show Minor Changes Coming With the Update But iOS 15.4 Will Bring Major Features in Spring

The leaked build of iOS 15.3 beta was obtained by MacRumors and reveals that the update will bring minor additions to the table, including bugs, fixes, performance enhancements, as well as security updates. However, the following iOS 15.4 update will bring major changes to the mix compared to iOS 15.3. As for what we do know based on the latest leak, iOS 15.3 will change the wording of its new Child Safety features as well as small changes in the Podcast app. In addition, the text is also modified for automatic download of magazines in Apple News+ for offline reading.

Compared to iOS 15.3, iOS 15.4 will likely bring support for its long-rumored Universal Control feature. More importantly, the update is expected to arrive in Spring, potentially after Apple's event. At this point in time, Universal Control is not available for developers as well. Apple has also not updated macOS Monterey 12.2 beta with Universal Control which gives us a clue that Apple will delay the feature until Spring of 2022.

Apple announced the Universal Control feature earlier this year in June at its WWDC event along with the ability to integrate driver's license and ID to the Wallet app. As mentioned earlier, Apple has released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to the general public, so be sure to check out the announcement post.

We will share more details on the leaked iOS 15.3 beta, so be sure to stick around. Also, share your valuable insights with us in the comments.