iOS 14 Might Add a Built-In Translator in Safari With Full Apple Pencil Support

We recently found out that Apple might introduce a Black Apple Pencil in the future. While we would love to see some variation in color, there is no word when it will be released or if Apple has really invested in the idea. Other than this, we have more details on the Apple Pencil pertaining to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and the changes it will have in store for us. As per the latest, Apple is looking to add a built-in translator in Safari along with giving the browser fill Apple Pencil support.

Safari in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Will Feature Full Apple Pencil Support and a Built-In Translator

The news comes from 9to5mac today and several iOS 14 features have already been Leaked and the operating system has been doing rounds since last year. The built-in translator on the Safari browser will make it easier for users to translate webpages. This is due to the fact that users will no longer find the need to rely on third-party services. Safari will detect the language automatically and translate it. Moreover, it is likely that the transition from one language to another would be smooth and seamless and would not require the webpage to be reloaded again.

Apple Could Potentially Release the Next Apple Pencil in Black

Siri can translate different languages perfectly fine and it is possible that Apple will extend the functionality across the board. Apple is testing the translation feature in applications like the App Store. In all likelihood, this is a depiction that the company will potentially translate app reviews and descriptions within the app. The process would be seamless and automatic.

Apple might be taking advantage of the Neural engine in order to bring the translation feature to life. This means that the translation operations will be processed on the device and no internet connection will be needed. Other than this, Apple Pencil support for Safari means that users will be able to scroll, touch, the markup on Safari, and other browsers. iOS 14 is expected to be announced in June, so be sure to stick around for that.

We will share more to the story, as soon as we hear it. As for now, share your views in iOS 14 and what else do you want to see in it.

News Source: 9to5mac