iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, tvOS 14.7, macOS 11.5 RC Builds Now Available

Apple has released the RC (Release Candidate) builds of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, tvOS 14.7, macOS 11.5.

Whether you are a registered developer or a public beta tester, you can download the above mentioned software over the air right now. Keep in mind that this is the final build but is meant for testers and developers only. We are assuming that the full and final version of this will be available to download some time next week.

In order to download iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 RC right now, make sure you have a previous beta of the software available. If you do, follow the steps below:

Launch Settings

Go to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install when the update shows up

The above update adds support for the newly announced MagSafe Battery Pack as well.

watchOS 7.6 RC is also available over the air and you need to follow the steps below in order to get the software instantly:

Launch the Watch app on iPhone

Go to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

tvOS 14.7 RC is super easy to download. Follow these steps to get up to speed:

Launch the Settings app from the home screen

Scroll down to System

Click on Software Update

Last but not the least, macOS 11.5 Big Sur is available as an RC download as well. Follow these steps to download it:

Click on System Preferences

Open up Software Update

Download the latest macOS 11.5 update from here

Whether you are a tester or developer, you should go ahead and update to the RC builds right away. It will bring a ton of stability to how you use your devices.