iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 is ready for download. We have the OTA, IPSW links and the complete changelog right here.

iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 Released with Plenty of Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements, Download Now for Smooth Sailing

A brand new iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 update is now available for download. It packs in a modest amount of changes (mainly bug fixes) and it is available as an over the air update for all compatible devices. Here is the complete changelog of the update itself.

iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1 Release Notes and Changelog

This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone.

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iPad users can expect the following changes:

This update includes bug fixes for your iPad.

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPad

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPad from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Download iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1 Over the Air

Now that you know what is new in this update, you can grab the newly released software over the air. Follow the steps below in order to get up to speed:

Make sure you have 50% or more battery remaining on your iPhone or iPad. Plug into a wall charger if less.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network.

Launch the Settings app.

app. Navigate to General > Software Update .

. Tap on Download and Install when the iOS 14.1 / iPadOS 14.1 update shows up.

For more details, you can always refer to our guide:

Clean Install iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1

You have the option to clean install the latest software update. Simply grab the IPSW files for iOS 14.1 or iPadOS 14.1 from the links below and follow the tutorial outlined here:

Download iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 IPSW Files

If you have been experiencing bugs with the initial release of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, then it is highly recommended that you install this update right away. Those who are into jailbreaking should avoid this update completely.