iOS 13.6 Beta Adds New Automatic Update Controls and ‘Symptoms’ Section in Health App

Apple released the beta 2 of its upcoming iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 update to developers for testing purposes. The company releases minor updates and performance enhancements to the update but this time we have something new. According to the latest, iOS 13.6 adds greater controls for Automatic software updates and a new 'Symptoms' section in Health app. Scroll down for more details on the feature and what can you expect from it.

As mentioned earlier, iOS 13.6 brings new granular controls on how users can control iOS and iPad software updates and installation. If you're a developer and are running the latest build, you can control the automatic downloading of iOS updates and installation. You can individually turn off and turn on automatic updates and automatic installation.

Previous versions of iOS and iPadOS brought forward the option to download and install new updates automatically. However, with the latest update, you get more granular controls. Take note that the controls work when your iPhone or iPad running the latest IOS 13.6 or iPadOS 13.6 beta 2 is connected to a WiFi network. Installation happens when the device is plugged in for charging overnight. It's a great feature and will allow users to have more control in their hands-on whether to install the update and when.

Coming from MacRumors, the new 'Symptoms' section in the Health app will help individuals log symptoms of different illnesses. There are several illnesses to choose from and some of them include Cramps, Body and Muscle Ache, Constipation, Abdominal Cramps, and many more. In addition, you also have the option available to choose the severity of the symptom and a brief description of it.

You can add symptoms in the Health app by selecting "Add Data". It will help doctors when it involves diagnoses. You can also keep a check on the nature and trend of the symptoms in a better way. Doctors usually ask patients to write the symptoms in a journal and ow users have a dedicated spot.

iOS 13 added a plethora of Health-related features to the table that will allow users to take better care of themselves. We will share more details on what's new in the iOS 13.6 beta 2 as soon as we hear it. As for now, share your views with us in the comments section below.