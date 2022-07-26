Intel’s 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P Mobility CPUs With 14 Cores Spotted

An entry within the latest Linux boot log has revealed a distinct Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P CPU that may offer as many as 14 cores.

Discovered by Coelacanth-Dream within the Sound Open Firmware (SOF) project within Github that was uploaded by Intel's Fred Oh, there is a single Intel Meteor Lake-P CPU that is listed within the Meteor Lake-P (Family: 0x6, Model: 0xAA, Stepping: 0x0) database. The CPU shows up as a 'Genuine Intel (R) 0000' model which is used to identify Engineering Samples (ES) and has a base clock of 1.2 GHz.

As detailed previously, the Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P CPU sample doesn't feature any support for AVX-512. The CPU sample was detected three times in three different Bootlogs with two types of patterns, one with 16 logical cores and the other with 20 logical cores. To get to 16 cores, Intel has to offer a 6 P-Core and 4 E-Core configuration which means 8 physical cores and 16 threads (logical). The max configuration is a 6 P-Core and 8 E-Core configuration which gives us 14 cores & 20 threads.

Intel Meteor Lake-P Mobility CPU With 14 Cores Spotted Within Linux Bootlog (Image Credits: Coelacanth-Dream):

From what I can tell, this is Intel testing out a very early Meteor Lake-P Mobility CPU sample which should be apparent from the lower clock speeds. Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs are expected to launch next year and will rock two brand new core architectures which were recently confirmed as Redwood Cove for the P-Cores and Crestmont for the E-Cores.

There will be a list of other core IPs on board the quad-tiled chips such as the tGPU (Tiled-GPU) which will feature Arc-level graphics architecture which is expected to be fabricated on TSMC's 3nm process node while the CPU cores will rely on the Intel 4 (aka 5nm) process node and support for up to LPDDR5X-7467 memory. The following is the full list of features to be expected from Intel's 14th Gen family:

13th Gen Meteor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup Expected Features:

Triple-Hybrid CPU Architecture (P/E/LP-E Cores)

Brand New Redwood Cove (P-Cores)

Brand New Crestmont (E-Cores)

Up To 14 Cores (6+8) For H/P Series & Up To 12 Cores (4+8) For U Series CPUs

Intel 4 Process Node For CPU, TSMC 3nm For tGPU

Intel Battlemage 'Xe-LPG' GPU With Up To 128 EUs

Up To LPDDR5X-7467 & DDR5-5200 Support

Up To 96 GB DDR5 & 64 GB LPDDR5X Capacities

Intel VPU For AI Inferencing With Atom Cores

x8 Gen 5 Lanes For Discrete GPU (Only H-Series)

Triple x4 M.2 Gen 4 SSD Support

Four Thunderbolt 4 Ports

Once again, the consumer launch schedule states a 2H 2023 release date while the Corporate SIPP is planned for 2023.

