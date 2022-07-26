Menu
Company

Intel’s 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P Mobility CPUs With 14 Cores Spotted

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 26, 2022
An Intel Meteor Lake test chip from Fab 42. (Image Credits: CNET)

An entry within the latest Linux boot log has revealed a distinct Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P CPU that may offer as many as 14 cores.

Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P Mobility CPU Show Up In Linux Boot Logs With Up To 14 Cores

Discovered by Coelacanth-Dream within the Sound Open Firmware (SOF) project within Github that was uploaded by Intel's Fred Oh, there is a single Intel Meteor Lake-P CPU that is listed within the Meteor Lake-P (Family: 0x6, Model: 0xAA, Stepping: 0x0) database. The CPU shows up as a 'Genuine Intel (R) 0000' model which is used to identify Engineering Samples (ES) and has a base clock of 1.2 GHz.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Confirms Redwood Cove P-Cores & Crestmont E-Cores For 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs

As detailed previously, the Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P CPU sample doesn't feature any support for AVX-512. The CPU sample was detected three times in three different Bootlogs with two types of patterns, one with 16 logical cores and the other with 20 logical cores. To get to 16 cores, Intel has to offer a 6 P-Core and 4 E-Core configuration which means 8 physical cores and 16 threads (logical). The max configuration is a 6 P-Core and 8 E-Core configuration which gives us 14 cores & 20 threads.

Intel Meteor Lake-P Mobility CPU With 14 Cores Spotted Within Linux Bootlog (Image Credits: Coelacanth-Dream):

Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P Mobility CPUs With 14 Cores Spotted 1 Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P Mobility CPUs With 14 Cores Spotted 2

From what I can tell, this is Intel testing out a very early Meteor Lake-P Mobility CPU sample which should be apparent from the lower clock speeds. Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs are expected to launch next year and will rock two brand new core architectures which were recently confirmed as Redwood Cove for the P-Cores and Crestmont for the E-Cores.

There will be a list of other core IPs on board the quad-tiled chips such as the tGPU (Tiled-GPU) which will feature Arc-level graphics architecture which is expected to be fabricated on TSMC's 3nm process node while the CPU cores will rely on the Intel 4 (aka 5nm) process node and support for up to LPDDR5X-7467 memory. The following is the full list of features to be expected from Intel's 14th Gen family:

13th Gen Meteor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup Expected Features:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake-P Mobility CPU Pictured, Gets Close Up Die Shot With 6 P-Cores & 8 E-Cores
  • Triple-Hybrid CPU Architecture (P/E/LP-E Cores)
  • Brand New Redwood Cove (P-Cores)
  • Brand New Crestmont (E-Cores)
  • Up To 14 Cores (6+8) For H/P Series & Up To 12 Cores (4+8) For U Series CPUs
  • Intel 4 Process Node For CPU, TSMC 3nm For tGPU
  • Intel Battlemage 'Xe-LPG' GPU With Up To 128 EUs
  • Up To LPDDR5X-7467 & DDR5-5200 Support
  • Up To 96 GB DDR5 & 64 GB LPDDR5X Capacities
  • Intel VPU For AI Inferencing With Atom Cores
  • x8 Gen 5 Lanes For Discrete GPU (Only H-Series)
  • Triple x4 M.2 Gen 4 SSD Support
  • Four Thunderbolt 4 Ports

 

Once again, the consumer launch schedule states a 2H 2023 release date while the Corporate SIPP is planned for 2023.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU FamilyMeteor LakeRaptor LakeAlder Lake
Process NodeIntel 4 '7nm EUV'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'
CPU ArchitectureHybrid (Triple-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)
P-Core ArchitectureRedwood CoveRaptor CoveGolden Cove
E-Core ArchitectureCrestmontGracemontGracemont
Top Configuration6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)
Max Cores / Threads14/2014/2014/20
Planned LineupH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U Series
GPU ArchitectureXe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'Iris Xe (Gen 12)Iris Xe (Gen 12)
GPU Execution Units128 EUs (1024 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)
Memory SupportDDR5-5600
LPDDR5-7400
LPDDR5X - 7400+		DDR5-5200
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5-6400		DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5X-4267
Memory Capacity (Max)96 GB64 GB64 GB
Thunderbolt 4 Ports422
WiFi CapabilityWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6E
TDP15-45W15-45W15-45W
Launch2H 20231H 20231H 2022

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
Filter videos by
Order