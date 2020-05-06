The Intel Z490 chipset based motherboards from various manufacturers are now available for pre-order at various retail outlets. Featuring support for Intel's 10th Generation Desktop CPUs, the new Z490 motherboards are accompanied by the latest LGA 1200 socket which allows full compatibility with Intel's latest Comet Lake CPU lineup.

Intel's Z490 Chipset Based Motherboards From Various Manufacturers Now Available For Pre-Order, Prices Detailed

The introduction of Z490 marks the end of the Z390 and Z370 series. While those chipsets featured inter-compatibility with 8th and 9th Generation CPUs, the Z490 chipset only supports the 10th Gen lineup for now. The new chipset adds in a range of features that expand upon from the Z390 PCH and can also handle increased I/O. So it isn't just a new chipset follow up for a new line of CPUs but its actually slightly more, something that I'd personally call an evolution of the Z490 platform in all the best ways possible.

Intel Z490 Platform Features:

The 10th gen desktop platform has a range of new features that mainly include:

Support for LGA 1200 Intel Core / Pentium Gold / Celeron Processors

First Intel Core i9 Desktop Processor With 10 Cores / 20 Threads

First Intel Core i9 Desktop Processor With Up To 5.30 GHz Clocks (TVB)

TDP Support Up To 125W

DDR4-2933 Support For Core i9 & Core i7 Desktop Processors

Support For Intel Wireless (CNVi)

10 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

6 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

IRST 17 for PCIe storage RAID on CPU & PCH Support

Hardware-Level PCIe Gen 4 Integration from various board vendors

Up To 6 SATA III ports

Optane Memory Ready

Thunderbolt 3.0

Intel Desktop Platform Chipset Comparison

Chipset Name Coffee Lake S (KBL-R) PCH / Z370 Platform Coffee Lake S (CNL-H) PCH / 300 Series (Z390/H370, B360, Q370, H310) Comet Lake-S (CML-S) PCH / 400 Series (Z490) Process Node 22nm 14nm 14nm Processor 8C, 6C, 4C (6 Consumer SKUs at Launch)

Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking

Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)

Consumer Only 8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)

Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking

Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)

Corporate/vPro & Consumer 10C, 8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)

Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking

Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)

Corporate/vPro & Consumer Memory Up To DDR4-2666 (Native) Up To DDR4-2666 (Native) Up To DDR4-2933(Native) Media, Display & Audio DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP

SoundWire Digital Audio Interface DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4

HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)

HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12

Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP

SoundWire Digital Audio Interface I/O & Connectivity Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Alpine Ridge) Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)

Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4 Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2

Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)

Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller

Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4 Storage Next Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, SATA 3.0 Next Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, SATA 3.0 Next-Gen Intel Optane memory

PCIe 3.0, SATA 3.0 Security Intel SGX 1.0 Intel SGX 1.0 Intel SGX 1.0 Power Management C8 Support C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby Launch 2017 2018 2019

Following is the list of all the Z490 motherboards from various manufacturers that are available for pre-order along with their respective links.

ASUS Z490 Motherboards (Full Roundup Here):

ASUS ROG Maximus XII EXTREME - $749.99/£849.95 (Newegg/OCUK)

(Newegg/OCUK) ASUS ROG Maximus XII Formula - $499.99/£499.99 (Newegg/OCUK)

(Newegg/OCUK) ASUS ROG Maximus XII HERO (Wi-Fi) - $399.99/£429.95 (Newegg/OCUK)

(Newegg/OCUK) ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-E GAMING - $299.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-I GAMING - $299.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-F GAMING - $269.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) ASUS TUF GAMING Z490 PLUS (Wi-Fi) - $199.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) ASUS Prime Z490-A - $229.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) ASUS Prime Z490-P - $159.99 (Newegg/Amazon)

(Newegg/Amazon) ASUS Prime Z490M-PLUS - $149.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) ASUS Proart Z490-Creator 10G - £369.95 (OCUK)

ASRock Z490 Motherboards (Full Roundup Here):

ASRock Z490 AQUA - $1,099.99/£998.99 (Newegg/OCUK)

(Newegg/OCUK) ASRock Z490 Taichi - $369.99/£369.95 (Newegg/OCUK)

(Newegg/OCUK) ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 - $279.99/£157.99 (Newegg/OCUK)

(Newegg/OCUK) ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming Velocita - $259.99/£264.95 (Newegg/OCUK)

(Newegg/OCUK) ASRock Z490 Extreme4 - $194.99/£184.99 (Newegg/OCUK)

(Newegg/OCUK) ASRock Z490 Steel Legend - $184.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) ASRock Z490 Pro4 - $169.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4/2.5G - $159.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) ASRock Z490M-ITX/ac - $159.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4 - $149.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) ASRock Z490M Pro4 - $149.99 (Newegg)

MSI Z490 Motherboards (Full Roundup Here):

MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE - $749.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) MSI MEG Z490 ACE - $399.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) MSI MEG Z490 UNIFY - $299.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) MSI MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WiFi - $269.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) MEG Z490I UNIFY - $269.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI - $199.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) MSI MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK - $189.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) MSI MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS - $169.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) MSI Z490-A PRO - $159.99 (Newegg)

Gigabyte Z490 Motherboards (Full Roundup Here):

GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE - $1,299.99/£1,199.99 (Newegg/OCUK)

(Newegg/OCUK) GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS XTREME - $799.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS MASTER - $389.99/£389.99 (Newegg/OCUK)

(Newegg/OCUK) GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ULTRA - $299.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) GIGABYTE Z490 VISION D - $299.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) GIGABYTE Z490I AORUS ULTRA - $269.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS PRO AX - $269.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ELITE AC - $219.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) GIGABYTE Z490 VISION G - $199.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ELITE - $199.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) GIGABYTE Z490 UD AC - $169.99 (Newegg)

(Newegg) GIGABYTE Z490M GAMING X - $159.99 (Newegg)

Meet The LGA 1200 Socket - 10th Generation Support & Onwards

As mentioned earlier, LGA 1151's reign is finally over and the LGA 1200 socket is here now. The new socket definitely adds more pins to the socket but the dimensions and most of the physical looks of the socket remain unchanged. The new LGA 1200 socket does offer more pin connections to the CPU, allowing for more communication channels with the board itself and accommodate electrical pin configurations that are required to support 10th Gen CPUs.

While the LGA 1200 socket has the same dimensions as the LGA 1151 socket (37.5mm x 37.5mm), the socket keying has shifted to the left side and Comet Lake is no longer electrically or mechanically compatible with Coffee Lake motherboards. So this is some bad news for those who may try to put an LGA 1151 CPU on the LGA 1200 socket for science! Some details of the new LGA 1200 package and socket for Comet Lake:

Comet Lake will transition to a higher pin-count package

Comet Lake LGA will not have backward compatibility with legacy platforms

No changes to ILM dimensions or thermal solution retention

Comet Lake LGA improves power delivery and support for future incremental I/O features

Pin 1 orientation remains the same, but socket keying has shifted left

You can expect full reviews on the Z490 motherboards to go live on the 20th of May along with the respective 10th Gen Desktop CPUs.