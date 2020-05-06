Intel Z490 Motherboards For Intel 10th Gen Desktop CPUs Now Available For Pre-Order at Various Retailers – Z490 Motherboard Prices Detailed
The Intel Z490 chipset based motherboards from various manufacturers are now available for pre-order at various retail outlets. Featuring support for Intel's 10th Generation Desktop CPUs, the new Z490 motherboards are accompanied by the latest LGA 1200 socket which allows full compatibility with Intel's latest Comet Lake CPU lineup.
The introduction of Z490 marks the end of the Z390 and Z370 series. While those chipsets featured inter-compatibility with 8th and 9th Generation CPUs, the Z490 chipset only supports the 10th Gen lineup for now. The new chipset adds in a range of features that expand upon from the Z390 PCH and can also handle increased I/O. So it isn't just a new chipset follow up for a new line of CPUs but its actually slightly more, something that I'd personally call an evolution of the Z490 platform in all the best ways possible.
Intel Z490 Platform Features:
The 10th gen desktop platform has a range of new features that mainly include:
- Support for LGA 1200 Intel Core / Pentium Gold / Celeron Processors
- First Intel Core i9 Desktop Processor With 10 Cores / 20 Threads
- First Intel Core i9 Desktop Processor With Up To 5.30 GHz Clocks (TVB)
- TDP Support Up To 125W
- DDR4-2933 Support For Core i9 & Core i7 Desktop Processors
- Support For Intel Wireless (CNVi)
- 10 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports
- 6 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports
- IRST 17 for PCIe storage RAID on CPU & PCH Support
- Hardware-Level PCIe Gen 4 Integration from various board vendors
- Up To 6 SATA III ports
- Optane Memory Ready
- Thunderbolt 3.0
Intel Desktop Platform Chipset Comparison
|Chipset Name
|Coffee Lake S (KBL-R) PCH / Z370 Platform
|Coffee Lake S (CNL-H) PCH / 300 Series (Z390/H370, B360, Q370, H310)
|Comet Lake-S (CML-S) PCH / 400 Series (Z490)
|Process Node
|22nm
|14nm
|14nm
|Processor
|8C, 6C, 4C (6 Consumer SKUs at Launch)
Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking
Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)
Consumer Only
|8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)
Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking
Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)
Corporate/vPro & Consumer
|10C, 8C, 6C, 4C, 2C (Full corporate/consumer SKU stack at launch)
Enhanced IA and Memory Overclocking
Gen 9 Intel Graphics GT2 (Up To 24 EUs)
Corporate/vPro & Consumer
|Memory
|Up To DDR4-2666 (Native)
|Up To DDR4-2666 (Native)
|Up To DDR4-2933(Native)
|Media, Display & Audio
|DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4
HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)
HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12
Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP
|DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4
HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)
HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12
Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP
SoundWire Digital Audio Interface
|DP 1.2 & HDMI 1.4
HDCP 2.2 (HDMI 2.0a w/LSPCON)
HEVC & VP9 10-bit Enc/Dec, HDR, Rec.2020, DX12
Integrated Dual-Core Audio DSP
SoundWire Digital Audio Interface
|I/O & Connectivity
|Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)
Thunderbolt 3.0 (Alpine Ridge)
|Integrated USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)
Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)
Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller
Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4
|Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2
Integrated Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi / BT CNVi)
Integrated SDXC 3.0 Controller
Thunderbolt 3.0 (Titan Ridge) w/ DP 1.4
|Storage
|Next Gen Intel Optane memory
PCIe 3.0, SATA 3.0
|Next Gen Intel Optane memory
PCIe 3.0, SATA 3.0
|Next-Gen Intel Optane memory
PCIe 3.0, SATA 3.0
|Security
|Intel SGX 1.0
|Intel SGX 1.0
|Intel SGX 1.0
|Power Management
|C8 Support
|C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby
|C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby
|Launch
|2017
|2018
|2019
Following is the list of all the Z490 motherboards from various manufacturers that are available for pre-order along with their respective links.
ASUS Z490 Motherboards (Full Roundup Here):
- ASUS ROG Maximus XII EXTREME - $749.99/£849.95 (Newegg/OCUK)
- ASUS ROG Maximus XII Formula - $499.99/£499.99 (Newegg/OCUK)
- ASUS ROG Maximus XII HERO (Wi-Fi) - $399.99/£429.95 (Newegg/OCUK)
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-E GAMING - $299.99 (Newegg)
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-I GAMING - $299.99 (Newegg)
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-F GAMING - $269.99 (Newegg)
- ASUS TUF GAMING Z490 PLUS (Wi-Fi) - $199.99 (Newegg)
- ASUS Prime Z490-A - $229.99 (Newegg)
- ASUS Prime Z490-P - $159.99 (Newegg/Amazon)
- ASUS Prime Z490M-PLUS - $149.99 (Newegg)
- ASUS Proart Z490-Creator 10G - £369.95 (OCUK)
ASRock Z490 Motherboards (Full Roundup Here):
- ASRock Z490 AQUA - $1,099.99/£998.99 (Newegg/OCUK)
- ASRock Z490 Taichi - $369.99/£369.95 (Newegg/OCUK)
- ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 - $279.99/£157.99 (Newegg/OCUK)
- ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming Velocita - $259.99/£264.95 (Newegg/OCUK)
- ASRock Z490 Extreme4 - $194.99/£184.99 (Newegg/OCUK)
- ASRock Z490 Steel Legend - $184.99 (Newegg)
- ASRock Z490 Pro4 - $169.99 (Newegg)
- ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4/2.5G - $159.99 (Newegg)
- ASRock Z490M-ITX/ac - $159.99 (Newegg)
- ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4 - $149.99 (Newegg)
- ASRock Z490M Pro4 - $149.99 (Newegg)
MSI Z490 Motherboards (Full Roundup Here):
- MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE - $749.99 (Newegg)
- MSI MEG Z490 ACE - $399.99 (Newegg)
- MSI MEG Z490 UNIFY - $299.99 (Newegg)
- MSI MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WiFi - $269.99 (Newegg)
- MEG Z490I UNIFY - $269.99 (Newegg)
- MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI - $199.99 (Newegg)
- MSI MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK - $189.99 (Newegg)
- MSI MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS - $169.99 (Newegg)
- MSI Z490-A PRO - $159.99 (Newegg)
Gigabyte Z490 Motherboards (Full Roundup Here):
- GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE - $1,299.99/£1,199.99 (Newegg/OCUK)
- GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS XTREME - $799.99 (Newegg)
- GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS MASTER - $389.99/£389.99 (Newegg/OCUK)
- GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ULTRA - $299.99 (Newegg)
- GIGABYTE Z490 VISION D - $299.99 (Newegg)
- GIGABYTE Z490I AORUS ULTRA - $269.99 (Newegg)
- GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS PRO AX - $269.99 (Newegg)
- GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ELITE AC - $219.99 (Newegg)
- GIGABYTE Z490 VISION G - $199.99 (Newegg)
- GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS ELITE - $199.99 (Newegg)
- GIGABYTE Z490 UD AC - $169.99 (Newegg)
- GIGABYTE Z490M GAMING X - $159.99 (Newegg)
Meet The LGA 1200 Socket - 10th Generation Support & Onwards
As mentioned earlier, LGA 1151's reign is finally over and the LGA 1200 socket is here now. The new socket definitely adds more pins to the socket but the dimensions and most of the physical looks of the socket remain unchanged. The new LGA 1200 socket does offer more pin connections to the CPU, allowing for more communication channels with the board itself and accommodate electrical pin configurations that are required to support 10th Gen CPUs.
While the LGA 1200 socket has the same dimensions as the LGA 1151 socket (37.5mm x 37.5mm), the socket keying has shifted to the left side and Comet Lake is no longer electrically or mechanically compatible with Coffee Lake motherboards. So this is some bad news for those who may try to put an LGA 1151 CPU on the LGA 1200 socket for science! Some details of the new LGA 1200 package and socket for Comet Lake:
- Comet Lake will transition to a higher pin-count package
- Comet Lake LGA will not have backward compatibility with legacy platforms
- No changes to ILM dimensions or thermal solution retention
- Comet Lake LGA improves power delivery and support for future incremental I/O features
- Pin 1 orientation remains the same, but socket keying has shifted left
You can expect full reviews on the Z490 motherboards to go live on the 20th of May along with the respective 10th Gen Desktop CPUs.
