Intel XTU ‘Extreme Tuning Utility’ Adds Alder Lake CPU & DDR5 Memory Overclocking Support: Per-Core, Per-Package & VF Curve Adjustments

The latest update for Intel's XTU 'Extreme Tuning Utility has added enhanced Alder Lake Desktop CPU overclocking support. The latest version also integrates a new benchmark hierarchy & a full OC feature set for upcoming 12th Gen CPUs.

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake-S Desktop CPUs & DDR5 Get Overclocking Support in XTU 'Extreme Tuning Utility'

The Intel XTU v7.5.0 introduces enhanced support for Alder Lake-S Desktop CPUs. The utility now fully supports the hybrid Performance (P-Core Golden Cove) & Efficiency (E-Core Gracemont) CPU architectures. This allows proper usage of the Speed Optimizer functionality which can boost the CPU performance in certain workloads.

Also, Intel Extreme Tuning Utility now features full support for overclocking not only the 12th Gen Core CPUs but also DDR5 memory. Overclocking features such as per-core OC (TVB) & per-package OC (TVB) have been added along with VF (Voltage/Frequency) Curve support. The BCLK UI control has been removed for Intel Alder Lake-S Desktop CPUs. There's also DDR5 memory support & the utility will let users tweak memory timings in real-time for the brand new memory standard. There is also the integration of HWBot Benchmark 2.0. The full changelog can be seen below:

Changes

Enhanced AlderLake support

Added support for hybrid Performance and Efficient core architecture

Added support for Intel Speed Optimizer

Added real-time memory timings support

DDR5 support

Added per-core OC TVB support

Added package OC TVB support

Added VF Curve support

Removed BCLK UI control

Added HWBot integration for Benchmark 2.0

Removed HWBot integration for Benchmark 1.0

Supported Platforms:

Broadwell,

Broadwell-E

Skylake,

Kabylake

KabylakeX

SkylakeX

Coffeelake

CascadeLakeX

CometLake

RocketLake

TigerLake

AlderLakeS

Supported Operating Systems:

Windows 10 RS3

Windows 10 RS4

Windows 10 RS5

Windows 10 19H1

Windows 10 19H2

Windows 10 20H

Windows 10 20H2

Windows 11 21H2





As always, the latest version of Intel's XTU is only supported by updated WIndows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems. The Intel Alder Lake-S Desktop CPUs launch in a few months so expect even better support once the chips start shipping in retail.