Intel NUC 11 Extreme ‘Beast Canyon’ With Core i9-11900KB CPU Tested, Just As Fast As Any Desktop Gaming PC

Intel's NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon' PC featuring the Core i9-11900KB CPU has been tested. The latest performance numbers come from within the 3DMark database (via Benchleaks).

The difference between the Intel NUC 11 Extreme and a standard gaming PC is nominal. The NUC comes within a small 8L chassis which means it has lower cooling potential than say a gaming PC that's been configured in an M-ATX or standard ATX chassis. The extra heat can definitely affect the performance of the hardware and throttle it down to lower clocks. Furthermore, the components are all tightly cramped and you can't expect the top-of-the-line CPU cooling solutions as you'd get on a standard gaming PC.

With that said, we have the first performance benchmarks of the Intel NUC 11 with the Core i9-11900KB chip and things are definitely looking great for the small form factor PC. The NUC was configured with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16 GB DDR4 memory, & a 1 TB SSD. Performance was measured within 3DMark Time Spy and 3DMark Firestrike benchmark. In Time Spy, the PC reported a score of 8420 (overall), 8098 (graphics), & 10872 (CPU) points while in the 3DMark Firestrike test, the PC reported a score of 19020 (overall), 20523 (graphics), 25571 (CPU) points.





A comparison between the NUC 11 PC and a standard Gaming PC featuring a similar hardware configuration by Tomshardware shows that there's almost no difference between the two setups. The other test setup included similar specifications but since the Core i9-11900KB is BGA only, the tech outlet relied on the Core i9-11900 (Rocket Lake) CPU and reports that despite better cooling and high clock speeds, the Core i9-11900KB ended up literally on par and sometimes faster than the i9-11900 Desktop chip. Following are the results (Source: Tomshardware):

Core i9-11900KB + GeForce RTX 3060 Core i9-11900 + GeForce RTX 3060 Time Spy 8,420 9,089 Time Spy | CPU 10,872 11,064 Time Spy | GPU 8,098 8,812 Fire Strike 19,020 19,898 Fire Strike | GPU 20,523 22,002 Fire Strike | Physics 25,571 25,260 Fire Strike | Combined 9,837 9,777

The benchmarks above clearly show that the NUC 11 Extreme could be about as good as any PC for desktop gamers. It offers similar performance in a very small package.

Intel has stated during its Computex 2021 presentation that the NUC 11 Extreme 'Beast Canyon' will feature 11th Gen Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 H-series processors. However, it looks like the company also plans to launch its flagship NUCs with Tiger Lake KB series chips. This will also be Intel's first NUC to support full-length discrete graphics from AMD, NVIDIA, & also Intel's own Xe-HPG graphics cards when they launch later this year.

Intel Core i9-11900KB 10nm Tiger Lake Desktop CPU

As the fastest Intel Tiger Lake B-Series offering, the Core i9-11900KB rocks 8 cores and 16 threads. It has a base clock of 3.30 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.30 GHz (Velocity Boost). The CPU carries 24 MB of total cache and a TDP of 65W (PL1). The CPU features a BGA1787 package & pricing is not mentioned but will be based on the specific designs in which this chip features inside. One thing to notice is that the standard boost speeds are slightly slower compared to the Rocket Lake parts due to a more mature 14nm process node.

Intel 10nm Tiger Lake B-Series 11th Gen Desktop CPUs:

CPU Name CPU Family Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Price Core i9-11900KB 10nm Tiger Lake 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.90 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 24 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W TBC TBC Core i9-11900K(F) 14nm Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 251W $539 US (K)

$513 US (KF) Core i7-11700B 10nm Tiger Lake 8 / 16 3.20 GHz 4.80 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 24 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W TBC TBC Core i7-11700K(F) 14nm Rocket Lake 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 251W $399 US (K)

$374 US (F) Core i5-11500B 10nm Tiger Lake 6 /12 3.30 GHz 4.60 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W TBC TBC Core i5-11500 14nm Rocket Lake 6 /12 2.70 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W 154W $192 US Core i3-11100B 10nm Tiger Lake 4/8 3.60 GHz 4.40 GHz (TB 3.0)

5.30 GHz (Velocity) TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 16 EU (128 Cores) 65W TBC TBC

All 10nm Tiger Lake B-Series Desktop CPUs feature support for up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 memory and feature Iris Xe onboard graphics. You can pretty much expect all the modern features of Tiger Lake onboard these chips and we look forward to the designs that come up with these, especially the SFF stuff which will include next-gen NUCs.