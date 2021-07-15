Intel Release Windows 11 Ready GPU Drivers, Non-Beta Release & WDDM 3.0 Compliant

Intel has released its first GPU driver for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system. The driver is the first non-BETA release from any GPU vendor and features a range of highlights, bug fixes & support for new games.

Intel Releases Windows 11 Ready & Non-BETA GPU Drivers, Feature F1 2021 Support & WDDM 3.0 Compliancy

The driver which weighs in at around 500 MB is the first non-BETA release for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system. The Intel GPU driver 30.0.100.9684 packs in a range of features that are listed below but most importantly, Intel is the first to offer non-BETA GPU drivers for Windows 11, before any other vendor (AMD & NVIDIA).

In addition to the listed support, the Intel GPU drivers for Windows 11 are also WDDM 3.0 ready. The new framework enables a list of new features such as virtualized video memory, better GPU scheduling, cross-progress sharing between Direct3D surfaces, improved fault tolerance and also includes graphical compatibility with Linux programs running on Windows 11. This driver will pave the way for future Intel hardware releases which include their upcoming Xe-HPG powered lineup that launches later this year.

HIGHLIGHTS

Windows 11 Support

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS

Support for F1 2021

Optimizations to reduce load times and stuttering in Moonlight Blade*(DX12) and Call of Duty: Warzone* (DX12). Support for Windows 11 Microsoft Auto HDR feature on 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Plus Graphics or higher

DEVELOPER HIGHLIGHTS:

This driver is WDDM 3.0 compliant.

DirectX*12 Shader Model 6.6 compiler support

Support for DirectML enhancements and optimizations

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)*6 Driver Update

Fixed Issues

Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics: Minor graphic anomalies seen in Fortnite, Balan: Wonderworld.

Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics: Intermittent crash or hang seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12), Marvel’s Avengers (DX12).

Blank Display observed with 5120×2160 resolution at 50Hz setting.

Intermittent crash or hang seen in Shadowman Remastered(Vulkan), Dark Souls III, Gangstar New Orleans, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan), World of Tanks (DX12).

Minor graphic anomalies were seen in Dirt 5 (DX12), Watch Dogs: Legion (DX12), Control (DX12), Far Cry: New Dawn (when starting from a saved file), 3DMark: FireStrike.

HDMI 2.0 monitor cannot light up after resume from sleep or standby.

Display abnormal when 4K monitor connected and switched to duplicate displays.

Visual anomalies were seen on an internal panel during .wmv movie playback in Movies & TV app under high CPU usage on 11th Generation Intel Core H-Series mobile Processors.

Product Compatibility