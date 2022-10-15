Intel Readying At Least 22 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs, Reveals Gigabyte

Intel seems to be preparing at least 22 new 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs as revealed by Gigabyte in its CPU support list for Z790 boards.
Intel is launching the new Raptor Lake K-series CPUs next week on October 20th. While the initial lineup will only include "K" or Unlocked SKUs, there are also plans to launch mainstream and low-tier chips under each segment. So besides the six SKUs that are launching next week, Intel has at least 16 more 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs that are planned for launch in the coming months & will be supported by both 600-series and 700-series motherboards.
Let's look at the list from the website:
Starting from the bottom up, this is the amount of each set in the new Raptor Lake series:
- i3-13100 = 3
- i5-13400 = 3
- i5-13500 = 2
- i5-13600 = 4
- i7-13700 = 5
- i9-13900 = 5
In the listed CPUs, lower-end processors from Raptor Lake use H0 dies, but the more robust the processor is, the more we see a mixture of B0 and C0 die stepping in the series. Power wattages rand between 35W to 125W, which is not new as the i9-12900KS CPU from Alder Lake pushed the barrier, landing at 150W. The new Raptor Lake CPUs will also increase the L3 cache to 36MB.
There has been an Intel CPU that was only available in China markets. The process is the Intel Gen Core i5-12490F which featured two dies, such as B0 and C0 die stepping, similar to the higher Raptor Lake processors.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:
- Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
- Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores
- Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
- Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds
- Up To 41% Multi-Thread Performance Improvement
- Up To 15% Single-Thread Performance Improvement
- Double The E-Cores on certain variants
- Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores
- Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
- New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards
- Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)
- Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)
- Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
- 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes (x4 reserved for PCH)
- Enhanced Overclocking Features
- 125W PL1 TDP / 253W PL2 TDP
- AI PCIe M.2 Technology
- Q4 2022 Launch (October)
Intel's non-K and T-series processors in the Raptor Lake series have yet to be announced, along with the lower and more cost-friendly motherboard configurations for the B760 and H770 series. The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:
|CPU Name
|Silicon Revision / QDF
|P-Core Count
|E-Core Count
|Total Core / Thread
|P-Core Base / Boost (Max)
|P-Core Boost (All-Core)
|E-Core Boost (Max)
|Cache (Total L2 + L3)
|TDP
|MSRP
|Intel Core i9-13900KS
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|TBD / 6.0 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|TBD
|Intel Core i9-13900K
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|4.3 GHz
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$589.9 US
|Intel Core i9-13900KF
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|4.3 GHz
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$564.99 US
|Intel Core i9-13900
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All-Core)
|4.2 GHz
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900F
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All-Core)
|4.2 GHz
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900T
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|1.1 / 5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz (All-Core)
|3.9 GHz
|68 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700K
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|4.2 GHz
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$409.99 US
|Intel Core i7-13700KF
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|4.2 GHz
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$384.99 US
|Intel Core i7-13700
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.1 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|4.1 GHz
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700F
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.1 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|4.1 GHz
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700T
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|1.4 / 4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz (All-Core)
|3.6 GHz
|54 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600K
|B0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)
|$319.99 US
|Intel Core i5-13600KF
|B0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)
|$294.99 US
|Intel Core i5-13600
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|2.7 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600T
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|1.8 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13500
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|2.5 / 4.5 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|32 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13500T
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|1.6 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|32 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400
|B0 / C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|2.5 / 4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.3 GHz
|28 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400F
|B0 / C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|2.5 / 4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.3 GHz
|28 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400T
|C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|1.3 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|28 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|3.4 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100F
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|3.4 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100T
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|2.5 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|35W (PL1)
66W (PL2)
|TBA
News Sources: 188号 (@momomo_us on Twitter), Gigabyte, VideoCardz,
