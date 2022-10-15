Intel Readying At Least 22 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs, Reveals Gigabyte

Intel seems to be preparing at least 22 new 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs as revealed by Gigabyte in its CPU support list for Z790 boards.

22 Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Revealed By Gigabyte In New Support List

Intel is launching the new Raptor Lake K-series CPUs next week on October 20th. While the initial lineup will only include "K" or Unlocked SKUs, there are also plans to launch mainstream and low-tier chips under each segment. So besides the six SKUs that are launching next week, Intel has at least 16 more 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs that are planned for launch in the coming months & will be supported by both 600-series and 700-series motherboards.

Let's look at the list from the website:

Z790 AORUS MASTER CPU Support list. Image source: Gigabyte via 188号 on Twitter.

Starting from the bottom up, this is the amount of each set in the new Raptor Lake series:

i3-13100 = 3

i5-13400 = 3

i5-13500 = 2

i5-13600 = 4

i7-13700 = 5

i9-13900 = 5

In the listed CPUs, lower-end processors from Raptor Lake use H0 dies, but the more robust the processor is, the more we see a mixture of B0 and C0 die stepping in the series. Power wattages rand between 35W to 125W, which is not new as the i9-12900KS CPU from Alder Lake pushed the barrier, landing at 150W. The new Raptor Lake CPUs will also increase the L3 cache to 36MB.

There has been an Intel CPU that was only available in China markets. The process is the Intel Gen Core i5-12490F which featured two dies, such as B0 and C0 die stepping, similar to the higher Raptor Lake processors.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds

Up To 41% Multi-Thread Performance Improvement

Up To 15% Single-Thread Performance Improvement

Double The E-Cores on certain variants

Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes (x4 reserved for PCH)

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP / 253W PL2 TDP

AI PCIe M.2 Technology

Q4 2022 Launch (October)

Intel's non-K and T-series processors in the Raptor Lake series have yet to be announced, along with the lower and more cost-friendly motherboard configurations for the B760 and H770 series. The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Boost (Max) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900KS B0 8 16 24 / 32 TBD / 6.0 GHz TBD TBD 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) TBD Intel Core i9-13900K B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $589.9 US Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $564.99 US Intel Core i9-13900 B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900T B0 8 16 24 / 32 1.1 / 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 3.9 GHz 68 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $409.99 US Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $384.99 US Intel Core i7-13700 B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700T B0 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz (All-Core) 3.6 GHz 54 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $319.99 US Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $294.99 US Intel Core i5-13600 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.7 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.8 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.5 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.6 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400F B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400T C0 6 4 10 / 16 1.3 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 28 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100F H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100T H0 4 0 4 / 8 2.5 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 35W (PL1)

66W (PL2) TBA

