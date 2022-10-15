Menu
Company

Intel Readying At Least 22 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs, Reveals Gigabyte

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 15, 2022, 02:00 AM EDT
Intel Readying At Least 22 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs, Reveals Gigabyte 2

Intel seems to be preparing at least 22 new 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs as revealed by Gigabyte in its CPU support list for Z790 boards.

22 Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Revealed By Gigabyte In New Support List

Intel is launching the new Raptor Lake K-series CPUs next week on October 20th. While the initial lineup will only include "K" or Unlocked SKUs, there are also plans to launch mainstream and low-tier chips under each segment. So besides the six SKUs that are launching next week, Intel has at least 16 more 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs that are planned for launch in the coming months & will be supported by both 600-series and 700-series motherboards.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U “Barcelo Refresh” CPU With 6 Zen 3 Cores & 12 Vega Compute Units Spotted

Let's look at the list from the website:

Intel Readying At Least 22 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs, Reveals Gigabyte 1
Z790 AORUS MASTER CPU Support list. Image source: Gigabyte via 188号 on Twitter.

Starting from the bottom up, this is the amount of each set in the new Raptor Lake series:

  • i3-13100 = 3
  • i5-13400 = 3
  • i5-13500 = 2
  • i5-13600 = 4
  • i7-13700 = 5
  • i9-13900 = 5

In the listed CPUs, lower-end processors from Raptor Lake use H0 dies, but the more robust the processor is, the more we see a mixture of B0 and C0 die stepping in the series. Power wattages rand between 35W to 125W, which is not new as the i9-12900KS CPU from Alder Lake pushed the barrier, landing at 150W. The new Raptor Lake CPUs will also increase the L3 cache to 36MB.

There has been an Intel CPU that was only available in China markets. The process is the Intel Gen Core i5-12490F which featured two dies, such as B0 and C0 die stepping, similar to the higher Raptor Lake processors.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

  • Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
  • Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores
  • Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
  • Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds
  • Up To 41% Multi-Thread Performance Improvement
  • Up To 15% Single-Thread Performance Improvement
  • Double The E-Cores on certain variants
  • Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores
  • Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
  • New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards
  • Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)
  • Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)
  • Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
  • 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes (x4 reserved for PCH)
  • Enhanced Overclocking Features
  • 125W PL1 TDP / 253W PL2 TDP
  • AI PCIe M.2 Technology
  • Q4 2022 Launch (October)

Intel's non-K and T-series processors in the Raptor Lake series have yet to be announced, along with the lower and more cost-friendly motherboard configurations for the B760 and H770 series. The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU NameSilicon Revision / QDFP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Boost (Max)Cache (Total L2 + L3)TDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900KSB081624 / 32TBD / 6.0 GHzTBDTBD68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		TBD
Intel Core i9-13900KB081624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$589.9 US
Intel Core i9-13900KFB081624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$564.99 US
Intel Core i9-13900B081624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900FB081624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900TB081624 / 321.1 / 5.3 GHz4.3 GHz (All-Core)3.9 GHz68 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KB08816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$409.99 US
Intel Core i7-13700KFB08816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$384.99 US
Intel Core i7-13700B08816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700FB08816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700TB08816 / 241.4 / 4.9 GHz4.2 GHz (All-Core)3.6 GHz54 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KB06814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)		$319.99 US
Intel Core i5-13600KFB06814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)		$294.99 US
Intel Core i5-13600C06814 / 202.7 / TBD GHzTBDTBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600TC06814 / 201.8 / TBD GHzTBDTBD44 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500C06814 / 202.5 / 4.5 GHzTBDTBD32 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500TC06814 / 201.6 / TBD GHzTBDTBD32 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400B0 / C06410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz4.1 GHz (All-Core)3.3 GHz28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400FB0 / C06410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz4.1 GHz (All-Core)3.3 GHz28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400TC06410 / 161.3 / TBD GHzTBDTBD28 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100H0404 / 83.4 / TBD GHzTBDTBD12 MB60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100FH0404 / 83.4 / TBD GHzTBDTBD12 MB60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100TH0404 / 82.5 / TBD GHzTBDTBD12 MB35W (PL1)
66W (PL2)		TBA

News Sources: 188号 (@momomo_us on Twitter), Gigabyte, VideoCardz,

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order