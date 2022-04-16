Intel Raptor Lake-P Graphics Driver support being added to Linux 5.19

Recently, Linux 5.19 kernel received an addition to its varying support for the open-source operating system. One such addition was Raptor Lake-S graphics driver support in the kernel's PCI ID section. Now, Raptor Lake-P support has been added to version 5.19 too.

Future Intel Raptor Lake-P support is added to the upcoming Linux 5.19 Kernel

Similar to the Intel Alder Lake-P series and previous models, the next-gen Raptor Lake-P series will be available for lightweight, high-performance laptops. The initial support code was sent to the Linux 5.19 kernel, adding PCI device IDs to the i915 graphics driver.

RPL-P behaves identically to ADL-P from the kernel driver perspective. — exerpt from the patch notes for the i915 Linux kernel graphics driver.

With the newest support added to the Linux 5.19 kernel, developers included around 24 new codes lines to activate the Raptor Lake-P support. Several months ago, an identical batch of driver codes was seen for the Alder Lake-P enablement. This includes Raptor Lake-P PCI IDs 0xA720, 0xA721, 0xA7A0, 0xA7A1, 0xA7A8, and 0xA7A9. These IDs are not reflective of varying customization options for Raptor Lake-P but allow for the use with future variants and engineering samples that may or may not see actual usage.

Intel's next generation of CPUs, codenamed Raptor Lake, is expected to offer 24 cores with 32 threads and a higher P-Core IPC. The 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors are based on 10nm ESF process nodes (also known as 'Intel 7') and will support current LGA 1700 motherboards. The new chipset will offer dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory support, 20 PCIe Gen 5 lanes, enhanced overclocking abilities, and TDP PL1 levels of 125W.

Linus Torvalds recently announced the initial release of Linux 5.18 earlier this month. The latest kernel is a milestone for the Linux community in that it offers support and enhancements for all users of all manufacturers. The kernel is the most expansive release that most open-source users have waited patiently for its release. The next-gen 5.19 kernel will add to the substantial release with significant manufacturers' added support for unreleased devices. Most companies create their separate open-source branches to assist with keeping kernels and upgrades available at a faster rate.

Intel is anticipating releasing Raptor Lake towards the second half of this year to coincide with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series release.

Source: Phoronix, Freedesktop