Intel Raptor Lake-P CPU support added to Mesa 22.2 for OpenGL & Vulkan Linux drivers

Intel added upcoming Raptor Lake-P CPU support for Intel OpenGL and Vulkan drivers to the Linux 5.19 driver recently, which is slated to release later this year. The same graphics driver support for the upcoming processor has been added to Mesa 22.2.

Raptor Lake-P open-source graphics support finds home in the upcoming Mesa 22.2 kernel

Micheal Larabel of Linux website Phoronix points out that the enablement of Intel's Raptor Lake-P support is minor. Mesa 22.2 has already acquired Raptor Lake-S support from Intel open-source developers. RPL-S and RPL-P are only a further addition to driver code paths for Alder Lake, and similar 12th Gen-based graphics are already available. With this new enablement, Intel added six PCI IDs and about twelve lines of code to the already lengthy kernel:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, Worlds First 3D-Vache CPU, Sold Out Within A Day In US

0xa720

0xa721

0xa7a0

0xa7a1

0xa7a8

0xa7a9

Furthermore, device information referencing the Raptor Lake-P series shows Gen12 and GFX12 elements and new DisplayPort 1.3 qualifications.

The new Mesa 22.2 patch will also allow for backward-porting, meaning that the new additions will appear in the Mesa 22.1 update, which should arrive next month for users and be offered to the current stable Mesa 22.0 series.

Intel's next generation of processors, codenamed Raptor Lake, is anticipated to offer 24 cores along with 32 threads and offer a much higher P-Core IPC. Intel's 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake processors are founded on the 10nm ESF process nodes (also known as 'Intel 7') and are expected to retain support on the current LGA 1700 motherboards. The new chipset will offer dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory support, 20 PCIe Gen 5 lanes, enhanced overclocking abilities, and TDP PL1 levels of 125W.

As it stands, we will see continued support appear over the following weeks leading up to not only Mesa 22.2 but also Linux 5.19. With companies like Intel and even competitor AMD ensuring that their processors work for mainline operating systems and open-source OS, this is great for consumers who are shopping for updated components and seek devices with several compatibility options.

Intel is anticipating releasing Raptor Lake towards the second half of this year to coincide with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series release. Linux 5.19 and Mesa 22.2 will be available in the coming months and ready for Linux and Mesa compatibility at launch.

Source: Phoronix, Freedesktop