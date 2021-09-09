Intel Presents NUC X15 Reference Gaming Laptop Kit – Features Tiger Lake-H CPUs & GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

Intel has released its newest reference gaming laptop kit, the NUC X15. The Intel NUC X15 follows the release of the NUC M15 laptop kit released last year. Intel's new reference laptop kit for gaming showcases two models—the Intel Core i5-11400H and Intel Core i7-11800H CPU versions, utilizing the Tiger Lake-H architecture with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

Intel's NUC X15 Reference Gaming Laptop Launched With 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs & GeForce RTX 30 GPUs

The NUC X15 with Intel Core i5-11400H utilizes the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with a 144 Hz refresh rate on their 15.6" FullHD panel display while the Intel Core i7-11800H comes in both GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 flavors.

Wccf Talks Gaming Official Podcast – China Cracking Down on Games & Sony Have Huge Announcements Coming?

The Intel i5 series model utilizes six cores, while the i7 model uses 8 cores. The i7 core model also presents a 240 HZ FullHD panel, along with a 165 Hz QHD 15.6" panel option. It also has 64 gigabytes of DDR4-3200-RAM as well as PCIe 4.0 SSD capability in the two M.2 slots available.

The Intel i7 NUC X15 laptop features WiFi 6 and up to 2.5 Gbps networking speeds through its ethernet port. It also has three USB ports, a Thunderbolt 4 compatible port, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. An HDMI 2.1 port allows for high-resolution output on the 15.6" screen. An SDXC card reader is present as well.

The laptop sports a mechanical keyboard with anti-ghosting, N-key rollover, and optical switches. The keyboard also presents RGB backlighting for long hours of use in any lighting situation. The new NUC X15 series gaming notebook is a powerful lightweight gaming laptop weighing less than 2 kg and measuring 357 x 235 x 21.65 mm, making it a worthy competitor in the notebook market.





No pricing has become released yet by Intel. However, due to the gaming laptops utilizing Tiger Lake architecture, it is possible that there will be a higher cost than entry-level gaming laptops. There is also no word on who will be partnering with Intel out of the gate. During the release of the NUC M15 laptop kit released last year, ADATA was the first company to partner with the manufacturer to create their own brand-named version, showcasing Intel's NUC M15 gaming laptop kit at the time. It is possible that with the need for more gaming options available now during this time in the market that the list of partners might be in higher quantities.

Source: Golem, Computer Base