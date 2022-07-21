Menu
Company

Intel Planning Price Increase on CPUs To Resolve Overstock Issues At Factory Level

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 21, 2022
Intel Planning Price Increase on CPUs To Resolve Overstock Issues At Factory Level

DigiTimes recently reported that Intel is suffering from an oversupply problem with its more prominent processors and wants to limit the supply soon. The company has revealed strategies to increase the price of CPUs shortly to force computer vendors to purchase larger quantities immediately. The power play by the company seems relatively aggressive in blatantly stating, "You better purchase our CPUs while you can buy at the current price because this is your last chance." While not a new business strategy, the effect of Intel pressuring vendors will reduce sales several months later.

Intel pressures vendors with looming price hikes to oversupply their current stock of Intel CPUs

Sources for Digitimes are unsure of Intel's success with the aggressive strategy but are stating that we should begin to see cost increases as soon as the fall season for processors and Wi-Fi chips. Intel's current plan for success will require both vendor's needs and own strategies, as well as calculating the amount of overstock they can maintain.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K & Core i5-13600K CPU Benchmarks Leaked: 13th Gen Core i9 Up To 10% Faster Than 5950X, i5 Up To 97% Faster Than 5600X

There is also clear speculation that Intel's increasing price strategy for their processors will affect DIY and OEM markets and the reported mobile markets. Intel has planned to increase mobile processors to help resolve part of the market inflation and has taken the necessary precautions to contact consumers about the changes. Nothing may be safe from Intel's price adjustments.

DigiTimes estimates show that notebook volumes this next quarter will increase 14.3% due to a lack of demand during the second quarter of 2022. Intel also used COVID restrictions in China for the lower market. The marketplace is also about to see a significant change in the next several weeks as back-to-school retail seasons are about to begin before the holiday season at the end of the year. Apple, HP, and more are expected to see a flux in the marketplace, with Apple seeing a 43% increase and HP a 25% increase in shipments from the material shortages seen during the second quarter.

Intel is not the only company that has attempted a strategy recently, as AMD made a similar approach at the end of last year. Unfortunately, Disgust met AMD with vendors who declined the plan from the company, and AMD had to keep pricing the same. Intel continued to keep prices low, but it appears they can no longer maintain that cost stance.

Prices on CPUs are expected to increase at the end of this year, but Intel may not raise prices after all, depending on many different elements. Intel may want to keep costs down to eliminate older processors to make room in the market for next-gen CPUs. Right now, everything is speculation and estimations, so there is no true answer to what Intel may or may not do at this point. Lastly, Raptor Lake processors from the blue team are expected to launch shortly.

News Sources: DigiTimes, Tom', s Hardware,

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order