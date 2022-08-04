Intel NUC 12 Serpent Canyon Listed Witn Arc A770M, A730, & A550M GPUs By Retailer

Intel's upcoming NUC 12 "Serpent Canyon" PCs featuring Arc GPUs have been listed online by US retailer, PROVANTAGE.

Intel Arc A770M, A730, and A550M with Arc graphics appear in the listing for the new Intel NUC 12 systems, including Dragon Lake, Alder Lake, and Serpent Canyon

Recently leaked in June, the Intel NUC 12 Extreme system, codenamed "Serpent Canyon," offers 12th Gen Alder Lake mobility CPUs and Arc mobility GPUs such as the Arc A770M, Arc A750M, and the Arc A550M. This leaked listing verifies that the 12th Gen NUC series system will utilize the dGPU Arc Alchemist graphics series. But, the recent report of delays from Intel could explain why there are no current A-series GPUs that have launched in any current desktop systems. Vendors have only started listing Arc-based PCs now so we might get to see these NUCs launch later in Q4 2022.

2 of 9

Interestingly, there is a new NUC X15 series with a codename of "Alder County" that features a Core i7-12700H CPU and the choice of the Arc A730M or A550M graphics. This will be the first NUC lineup to feature an all-Intel design, removing the need for NVIDIA and AMD discrete GPUs entirely.

The new Intel NUC 12 Extreme "Serpent Canyon" System will offer an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and up to an Intel Arc A770M mobile graphics card with a memory capacity of 16 GB and a small form factor of 2.5 liters. The system will come in barebone DIY and configured setups (such as DDR5 + SSD).

Based on the above-leaked retailer listing, the new Intel NUC 12 Serpent Canyon computer system will be priced between $1042 to $1471 and only offer four customized options. It is unknown if this is the final pricing of the new NUC 12 Serpent Canyon systems, but it does verify that the launch date is much closer than anticipated, changing from months to weeks.

News Sources: VideoCardz, Provantage, momomo_us (Twitter), ,