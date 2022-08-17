Intel NUC 12 Pro “Wall Street Canyon” Mini PCs Make Official Debut, Up To Core i7-1260P & Starting at 599 Euros

Intel's NUC 12 Pro Mini PCs have made their official debut at SimplyNUC where four base models have been listed with Alder Lake CPUs.

Intel NUC 12 Pro "Wall Street Canyon" Mini PCs Come With Up To A Core i7-1260P & Start at 599 Euros

Starting with the specifications, as FanlessTech puts it, the Intel NUC 12 Pro Mini PCs, codenamed Wall Street Canyon, are designed for professional and industrial users. Featuring a small size and powerful integrated hardware such as the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, these Mini PCs can provide a streamlined work experience for embedded development and business-related tasks.

In terms of specifications, the Intel NUC 12 Pro "Wall Street Canyon" comes with two CPU options, the Core i7-1260P which is featured within the "NUC12WSHI7 FULL" and the "NUC12WSKI7 FULL" while the other option includes the Core i5-1240P which is featured within the "NUC12WSHI5 FULL" and the "NUC12WSKI5 FULL". All of these Mini PCs are configured with 4 GB of DDR4 memory, 256 GB of M.2 PCIe SSD, a free operating system, and graphics support comes from the Iris Xe graphics. The system maker also plans to introduce its NUC 12 PRO with vPRO CPUs later such as the Core i5-1250P and Core i7-1270P.

The Intel Core i7 base models start at 779 Euros ($879 US) while the Core i5 base models start at 599 Euros ($749 US) & both can be configured beyond 2000 Euros based on the highest-end configuration which includes 64 GB of DDR4 memory, 4 TB of PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD and a range of I/O connectivity accessories & peripherals. Both models feature two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, 2 M.2 SSD slots, Intel 2.5 GbE LAN, 2 HDMI 2.0b ports, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB 2.0 port, & a 19V DC 120W power connector on the back. The taller model can house a single 2.5" drive too.

Some features of the Intel NUC 12 Pro "Wall Street Canyon" Mini PC Include (Credits: FanlessTech):

12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 processors

Intel vPro Enterprise with 12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5 processors

Up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory

Intel Iris Xe graphics or Intel® UHD graphics

M.2 slots for PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe SSD and second SSD

2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (select SKUs)

3x USB 3.2 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port

2x HDMI 2.1 TMDS Compatible

Intel i225-V Ethernet up to 2.5 Gbps

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)

Tall SKU available with second Ethernet port

Tolerates 0-40° C external ambient operating temperature

All USB ports with individual USB power control

Intel three-year warranty

Three-year product availability

In previous tests, the Intel NUC 12 "Wall Street Canyon" Mini PCs are said to offer decent overall performance but the main upgrade is its noise output which is thanks to a newly designed cooling system that is a big improvement over the previous NUC systems that were said to be really loud under load.

News Source: Liliputing