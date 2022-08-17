Menu
Company

Intel NUC 12 Pro “Wall Street Canyon” Mini PCs Make Official Debut, Up To Core i7-1260P & Starting at 599 Euros

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 17, 2022

Intel's NUC 12 Pro Mini PCs have made their official debut at SimplyNUC where four base models have been listed with Alder Lake CPUs.

Intel NUC 12 Pro "Wall Street Canyon" Mini PCs Come With Up To A Core i7-1260P & Start at 599 Euros

Starting with the specifications, as FanlessTech puts it, the Intel NUC 12 Pro Mini PCs, codenamed Wall Street Canyon, are designed for professional and industrial users. Featuring a small size and powerful integrated hardware such as the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, these Mini PCs can provide a streamlined work experience for embedded development and business-related tasks.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
ASRock’s B660M PG Riptide Motherboard Achieves 5.5 GHz Record Overclock on Intel Core i5-12400, A CPU That Cannot Be Overclocked!

In terms of specifications, the Intel NUC 12 Pro "Wall Street Canyon" comes with two CPU options, the Core i7-1260P which is featured within the "NUC12WSHI7 FULL" and the "NUC12WSKI7 FULL" while the other option includes the Core i5-1240P which is featured within the "NUC12WSHI5 FULL" and the "NUC12WSKI5 FULL". All of these Mini PCs are configured with 4 GB of DDR4 memory, 256 GB of M.2 PCIe SSD, a free operating system, and graphics support comes from the Iris Xe graphics. The system maker also plans to introduce its NUC 12 PRO with vPRO CPUs later such as the Core i5-1250P and Core i7-1270P.

intel-nuc-12-pro-wall-street-canyon-mini-pc-_6
intel-nuc-12-pro-wall-street-canyon-mini-pc-_7
2 of 9

The Intel Core i7 base models start at 779 Euros ($879 US) while the Core i5 base models start at 599 Euros ($749 US) & both can be configured beyond 2000 Euros based on the highest-end configuration which includes 64 GB of DDR4 memory, 4 TB of PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD and a range of I/O connectivity accessories & peripherals. Both models feature two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, 2 M.2 SSD slots, Intel 2.5 GbE LAN, 2 HDMI 2.0b ports, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB 2.0 port, & a 19V DC 120W power connector on the back. The taller model can house a single 2.5" drive too.

Some features of the Intel NUC 12 Pro "Wall Street Canyon" Mini PC Include (Credits: FanlessTech):

  •  12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 processors
  •  Intel vPro Enterprise with 12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5 processors
  •  Up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory
  •  Intel Iris Xe graphics or Intel® UHD graphics
  •  M.2 slots for PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe SSD and second SSD
  •  2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (select SKUs)
  •  3x USB 3.2 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port
  •  2x HDMI 2.1 TMDS Compatible
  •  Intel i225-V Ethernet up to 2.5 Gbps
  •  Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
  •  Tall SKU available with second Ethernet port
  •  Tolerates 0-40° C external ambient operating temperature
  •  All USB ports with individual USB power control
  •  Intel three-year warranty
  •  Three-year product availability

In previous tests, the Intel NUC 12 "Wall Street Canyon" Mini PCs are said to offer decent overall performance but the main upgrade is its noise output which is thanks to a newly designed cooling system that is a big improvement over the previous NUC systems that were said to be really loud under load.

News Source: Liliputing

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order