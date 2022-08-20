Menu
Company

Intel Meteor Lake CPUs With TGPU Reportedly Features Ray Tracing Support, Sports FP64 Compute But Lacks XMX Units

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 20, 2022
Intel Meteor Lake CPUs May Have VPU 'Neural Engine' Acceleration Similar to Apple Chips

In a new commit published on GitHub, Intel might have confirmed ray tracing support for their Meteor Lake CPUs with Xe-HPG TGPU.  The Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs are scheduled for release in 2023 and will come with a range of new features, including brand new hybrid cores, integrated graphics using tiled- designs, and a VPU accelerator which we talked about in our last coverage.

Intel Meteor Lake CPUs With TGPU Design Reportedly Comes With Ray Tracing & FP64 Support But Lacks XMX Units

According to a detailed report published by Coelacanth-Dream, it looks like the GPU featured on the Intel Meteor Lake CPUs is detected as a Xe-HPG product within IGC (Intel Graphics Compiler). Considering that, we can assume that it will be using the same architecture as the existing DG2 or Alchemist GPUs but that's not entirely the case.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Arc A380 Entry-Level Graphics Card Can Definitely Run Crysis at 1080p With Over 60 FPS

The Meteor Lake GPU which is also known as tGPU (Tiled-GPU) does not support DPAS (Dot Product Accumulate Systolic) instructions executed through the XMX units because it reportedly is not equipped with those. In a previous report, we covered how Intel's Meteor Lake CPU's graphics unit would lack XMX, resulting in lower feature-level support for technologies such as XeSS but it will instead feature partial FP64 support, something that's been missing in Intel iGPUs for the past few generations.

The more interesting detail is that the TGPU (Xe-MTL) on the Intel Meteor Lake CPUs is reportedly going to come with hardware-level raytracing support. The TGPU is said to offer the same level of ray-tracing support as Alchemist and Ponte Vecchio GPUs since there's no change in the design, at least as far as ray tracing is concerned.

Regarding support for HW ray tracing on Meteor Lake GPUsIGC/AdaptorCommon/RayTracing/PrologueShaders.cpp , itIGFX_METEORLAKE is believed that they support it because of the addition of .

Other than that, in the code part that determines his HW ray tracing support, it seems that Meteor Lake GPU supports it as well as Alchemist / DG2 and Ponte Vechhio because there is no change.

via Coelacanth-Dream

Intel's Meteor Lake CPU tiled-GPU won't be the first integrated graphics chip to offer support for ray-tracing. AMD has been offering it for almost a year now with their Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" APUs that feature RDNA 2 iGPUs. This will be Intel's first ray-tracing-enabled integrated graphics but we hope that some partial XeSS or AI-level upsampling support is added. As we have seen with AMD's APUs, technologies such as FSR 2.0 can really help deliver playable FPS in gaming titles and that would be really awesome for mobile gamers.

Intel Meteor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup Expected Features:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel’s Latest Arc Graphics Driver Delivers Game-On Support For Saints Row, Optimizes Spider-Man Remastered & Fixes Several Arc Control Software Issues
  • Triple-Hybrid CPU Architecture (P/E/LP-E Cores)
  • Brand New Redwood Cove (P-Cores)
  • Brand New Crestmont (E-Cores)
  • Up To 14 Cores (6+8) For H/P Series & Up To 12 Cores (4+8) For U Series CPUs
  • Intel 4 Process Node For CPU, TSMC For tGPU
  • Intel 'Xe-MTL' GPU With Up To 192/128 EUs
  • Up To LPDDR5X-7467 & DDR5-5200 Support
  • Up To 96 GB DDR5 & 64 GB LPDDR5X Capacities
  • Intel VPU For AI Inferencing With Atom Cores
  • x8 Gen 5 Lanes For Discrete GPU (Only H-Series)
  • Triple x4 M.2 Gen 4 SSD Support
  • Four Thunderbolt 4 Ports

The Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs are expected to launch by the second half of 2023 and will be utilizing the "Intel 4" process node along with a host of 3rd party IPs/process nodes for the rest of the tiles. Expect more information on Meteor Lake CPUs at Hot Chips 34.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU FamilyArrow LakeMeteor LakeRaptor LakeAlder Lake
Process Node (CPU Tile)Intel 20A '5nm EUV"Intel 4 '7nm EUV'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'
CPU ArchitectureHybrid (Four-Core)Hybrid (Triple-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)
P-Core ArchitectureLion CoveRedwood CoveRaptor CoveGolden Cove
E-Core ArchitectureSkymontCrestmontGracemontGracemont
Top ConfigurationTBD6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)
Max Cores / ThreadsTBD14/2014/2014/20
Planned LineupH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U Series
GPU ArchitectureXe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'
or
Xe3 Celestial "Xe-LPG"		Xe-LPG 'Xe-MTL'Iris Xe (Gen 12)Iris Xe (Gen 12)
GPU Execution Units192 EUs (1024 Cores)?128 EUs (1024 Cores)
192 EUs (1536 Cores)		96 EUs (768 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)
Memory SupportTBDDDR5-5600
LPDDR5-7400
LPDDR5X - 7400+		DDR5-5200
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5-6400		DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5X-4267
Memory Capacity (Max)TBD96 GB64 GB64 GB
Thunderbolt 4 PortsTBD422
WiFi CapabilityTBDWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6E
TDPTBD15-45W15-45W15-45W
Launch2H 2024?2H 20231H 20231H 2022

News Source: HardwareTimes

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order