Intel Meteor Lake CPUs With TGPU Reportedly Features Ray Tracing Support, Sports FP64 Compute But Lacks XMX Units

In a new commit published on GitHub, Intel might have confirmed ray tracing support for their Meteor Lake CPUs with Xe-HPG TGPU. The Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs are scheduled for release in 2023 and will come with a range of new features, including brand new hybrid cores, integrated graphics using tiled- designs, and a VPU accelerator which we talked about in our last coverage.

According to a detailed report published by Coelacanth-Dream, it looks like the GPU featured on the Intel Meteor Lake CPUs is detected as a Xe-HPG product within IGC (Intel Graphics Compiler). Considering that, we can assume that it will be using the same architecture as the existing DG2 or Alchemist GPUs but that's not entirely the case.

The Meteor Lake GPU which is also known as tGPU (Tiled-GPU) does not support DPAS (Dot Product Accumulate Systolic) instructions executed through the XMX units because it reportedly is not equipped with those. In a previous report, we covered how Intel's Meteor Lake CPU's graphics unit would lack XMX, resulting in lower feature-level support for technologies such as XeSS but it will instead feature partial FP64 support, something that's been missing in Intel iGPUs for the past few generations.

The more interesting detail is that the TGPU (Xe-MTL) on the Intel Meteor Lake CPUs is reportedly going to come with hardware-level raytracing support. The TGPU is said to offer the same level of ray-tracing support as Alchemist and Ponte Vecchio GPUs since there's no change in the design, at least as far as ray tracing is concerned.

Regarding support for HW ray tracing on Meteor Lake GPUs IGC/AdaptorCommon/RayTracing/PrologueShaders.cpp , it IGFX_METEORLAKE is believed that they support it because of the addition of . Other than that, in the code part that determines his HW ray tracing support, it seems that Meteor Lake GPU supports it as well as Alchemist / DG2 and Ponte Vechhio because there is no change. via Coelacanth-Dream

Intel's Meteor Lake CPU tiled-GPU won't be the first integrated graphics chip to offer support for ray-tracing. AMD has been offering it for almost a year now with their Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" APUs that feature RDNA 2 iGPUs. This will be Intel's first ray-tracing-enabled integrated graphics but we hope that some partial XeSS or AI-level upsampling support is added. As we have seen with AMD's APUs, technologies such as FSR 2.0 can really help deliver playable FPS in gaming titles and that would be really awesome for mobile gamers.

Intel Meteor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup Expected Features:

Triple-Hybrid CPU Architecture (P/E/LP-E Cores)

Brand New Redwood Cove (P-Cores)

Brand New Crestmont (E-Cores)

Up To 14 Cores (6+8) For H/P Series & Up To 12 Cores (4+8) For U Series CPUs

Intel 4 Process Node For CPU, TSMC For tGPU

Intel 'Xe-MTL' GPU With Up To 192/128 EUs

Up To LPDDR5X-7467 & DDR5-5200 Support

Up To 96 GB DDR5 & 64 GB LPDDR5X Capacities

Intel VPU For AI Inferencing With Atom Cores

x8 Gen 5 Lanes For Discrete GPU (Only H-Series)

Triple x4 M.2 Gen 4 SSD Support

Four Thunderbolt 4 Ports

The Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs are expected to launch by the second half of 2023 and will be utilizing the "Intel 4" process node along with a host of 3rd party IPs/process nodes for the rest of the tiles. Expect more information on Meteor Lake CPUs at Hot Chips 34.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Family Arrow Lake Meteor Lake Raptor Lake Alder Lake Process Node (CPU Tile) Intel 20A '5nm EUV" Intel 4 '7nm EUV' Intel 7 '10nm ESF' Intel 7 '10nm ESF' CPU Architecture Hybrid (Four-Core) Hybrid (Triple-Core) Hybrid (Dual-Core) Hybrid (Dual-Core) P-Core Architecture Lion Cove Redwood Cove Raptor Cove Golden Cove E-Core Architecture Skymont Crestmont Gracemont Gracemont Top Configuration TBD 6+8 (H-Series) 6+8 (H-Series) 6+8 (H-Series) Max Cores / Threads TBD 14/20 14/20 14/20 Planned Lineup H/P/U Series H/P/U Series H/P/U Series H/P/U Series GPU Architecture Xe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'

or

Xe3 Celestial "Xe-LPG" Xe-LPG 'Xe-MTL' Iris Xe (Gen 12) Iris Xe (Gen 12) GPU Execution Units 192 EUs (1024 Cores)? 128 EUs (1024 Cores)

192 EUs (1536 Cores) 96 EUs (768 Cores) 96 EUs (768 Cores) Memory Support TBD DDR5-5600

LPDDR5-7400

LPDDR5X - 7400+ DDR5-5200

LPDDR5-5200

LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800

LPDDR5-5200

LPDDR5X-4267 Memory Capacity (Max) TBD 96 GB 64 GB 64 GB Thunderbolt 4 Ports TBD 4 2 2 WiFi Capability TBD WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E TDP TBD 15-45W 15-45W 15-45W Launch 2H 2024? 2H 2023 1H 2023 1H 2022

News Source: HardwareTimes