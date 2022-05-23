  ⋮  

Intel To Disclose New Information on 14th Gen Meteor Lake & 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs at HotChips 34

By Jason R. Wilson
Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs have been pictured in both 'Standard' & 'High-Density' packages. (Image Credits: PC-Watch)

Intel plans to talk about its 14th Gen Meteor Lake & 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs at the upcoming HotChips 34 keynote on 23rd August 2022.

Intel will give further information on the upcoming Meteor and Arrow Lake CPUs with Foveros 3D packaging technology at the HotChips 34

The Hot Chips conference program has somewhat revealed for consumers and tech channels. The upcoming event includes spokespeople from companies AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, focusing on accelerated computing, processor technologies, data center designs, concepts, and advanced graphics discussions. Wilfred Gomes, Intel's Microprocessor Design and Technologies fellow, will discuss Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs in his debate at the conference & discuss the company's new Foveros 3D packing technology.

AMD AM4 Platform to be supported for much longer, software support & new hardware hinted?

With Intel's new architectural technology designs not seeing full release until the next year or two, the company has already divulged that the architecture combines hybrid tiling with disaggregated IP blocks. The new designs will utilize Intel 4 and 20A process technologies, along with their focus on external N3 process technology. Rumor is that Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake will function based on the new platform, which is a concept that the company is currently doing with Alder Lake and the upcoming Raptor Lake series.

Windows, ChromeOS, and Linux have all been confirmed by Intel to have the upcoming Meteor Lake utilized and working correctly on the three operating systems. This cross-platforming preparation is crucial for developing the two new architectures in the forthcoming year. The company has confirmed that Meteor Lake will start shipping next year for consumers. From the company's information, the first focus will be on their mobile platform, and then desktop chips offering 125W of performance to follow.

Intel has proclaimed its stable and higher-performing Xe-HPG gaming architecture over several months. The company's upcoming Arrow Lake-P, the largest and most significant line to come from the company, will see release in 2024 for slim and lightweight computer systems. Shipping with an exceptional 320 Execution Unit, Arrow Lake-P will offer over three times more processing power than the current Alder Lake series. Another focus from Intel in the upcoming 14th and 15th Gen Cores is on graphics quality and technology.

The Fully Upgradable Framework Laptop Has Been Upgraded With Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs

Along with hearing from Wilfred Gomes, AMD's Jim Gibney will talk about AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, and MediaTek's Hugh Mair will discuss the company's plan for the Dimensity 9000 smartphone SoC. Praveen Mosure of Intel will discuss the next-gen Intel Xeon D 2700 and 1700 edge processors.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)32nm4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)22nm4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell (4th Gen)22nm4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell (5th Gen)14nm4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake (6th Gen)14nm4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake (7th Gen)14nm4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (8th Gen)14nm6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (9th Gen)14nm8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nm10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nm8/1635-125W500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)Intel 716/2435-125W600 SeriesLGA 1700DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02021
Raptor Lake (13th Gen)Intel 724/3235-125W700-SeriesLGA 1700DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02022
Meteor Lake (14th Gen)Intel 4TBA35-125W800 Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2023
Arrow Lake (15th Gen)Intel 20A40/48TBA900-Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2024
Lunar Lake (16th Gen)Intel 18ATBATBA1000-Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2025
Nova Lake (17th Gen)Intel 18ATBATBA2000-Series?TBADDR5?PCIe Gen 6.0?2026

Source: Hot Chips 34, Tom's Hardvware

