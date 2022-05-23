Intel To Disclose New Information on 14th Gen Meteor Lake & 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs at HotChips 34

Intel plans to talk about its 14th Gen Meteor Lake & 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs at the upcoming HotChips 34 keynote on 23rd August 2022.

Intel will give further information on the upcoming Meteor and Arrow Lake CPUs with Foveros 3D packaging technology at the HotChips 34

The Hot Chips conference program has somewhat revealed for consumers and tech channels. The upcoming event includes spokespeople from companies AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, focusing on accelerated computing, processor technologies, data center designs, concepts, and advanced graphics discussions. Wilfred Gomes, Intel's Microprocessor Design and Technologies fellow, will discuss Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs in his debate at the conference & discuss the company's new Foveros 3D packing technology.

AMD AM4 Platform to be supported for much longer, software support & new hardware hinted?

With Intel's new architectural technology designs not seeing full release until the next year or two, the company has already divulged that the architecture combines hybrid tiling with disaggregated IP blocks. The new designs will utilize Intel 4 and 20A process technologies, along with their focus on external N3 process technology. Rumor is that Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake will function based on the new platform, which is a concept that the company is currently doing with Alder Lake and the upcoming Raptor Lake series.

Windows, ChromeOS, and Linux have all been confirmed by Intel to have the upcoming Meteor Lake utilized and working correctly on the three operating systems. This cross-platforming preparation is crucial for developing the two new architectures in the forthcoming year. The company has confirmed that Meteor Lake will start shipping next year for consumers. From the company's information, the first focus will be on their mobile platform, and then desktop chips offering 125W of performance to follow.

Intel has proclaimed its stable and higher-performing Xe-HPG gaming architecture over several months. The company's upcoming Arrow Lake-P, the largest and most significant line to come from the company, will see release in 2024 for slim and lightweight computer systems. Shipping with an exceptional 320 Execution Unit, Arrow Lake-P will offer over three times more processing power than the current Alder Lake series. Another focus from Intel in the upcoming 14th and 15th Gen Cores is on graphics quality and technology.

The Fully Upgradable Framework Laptop Has Been Upgraded With Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs

Along with hearing from Wilfred Gomes, AMD's Jim Gibney will talk about AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, and MediaTek's Hugh Mair will discuss the company's plan for the Dimensity 9000 smartphone SoC. Praveen Mosure of Intel will discuss the next-gen Intel Xeon D 2700 and 1700 edge processors.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 20A 40/48 TBA 900-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

Source: Hot Chips 34, Tom's Hardvware