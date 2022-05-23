Intel To Disclose New Information on 14th Gen Meteor Lake & 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs at HotChips 34
Intel plans to talk about its 14th Gen Meteor Lake & 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs at the upcoming HotChips 34 keynote on 23rd August 2022.
Intel will give further information on the upcoming Meteor and Arrow Lake CPUs with Foveros 3D packaging technology at the HotChips 34
The Hot Chips conference program has somewhat revealed for consumers and tech channels. The upcoming event includes spokespeople from companies AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, focusing on accelerated computing, processor technologies, data center designs, concepts, and advanced graphics discussions. Wilfred Gomes, Intel's Microprocessor Design and Technologies fellow, will discuss Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs in his debate at the conference & discuss the company's new Foveros 3D packing technology.
With Intel's new architectural technology designs not seeing full release until the next year or two, the company has already divulged that the architecture combines hybrid tiling with disaggregated IP blocks. The new designs will utilize Intel 4 and 20A process technologies, along with their focus on external N3 process technology. Rumor is that Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake will function based on the new platform, which is a concept that the company is currently doing with Alder Lake and the upcoming Raptor Lake series.
Windows, ChromeOS, and Linux have all been confirmed by Intel to have the upcoming Meteor Lake utilized and working correctly on the three operating systems. This cross-platforming preparation is crucial for developing the two new architectures in the forthcoming year. The company has confirmed that Meteor Lake will start shipping next year for consumers. From the company's information, the first focus will be on their mobile platform, and then desktop chips offering 125W of performance to follow.
Intel has proclaimed its stable and higher-performing Xe-HPG gaming architecture over several months. The company's upcoming Arrow Lake-P, the largest and most significant line to come from the company, will see release in 2024 for slim and lightweight computer systems. Shipping with an exceptional 320 Execution Unit, Arrow Lake-P will offer over three times more processing power than the current Alder Lake series. Another focus from Intel in the upcoming 14th and 15th Gen Cores is on graphics quality and technology.
Along with hearing from Wilfred Gomes, AMD's Jim Gibney will talk about AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, and MediaTek's Hugh Mair will discuss the company's plan for the Dimensity 9000 smartphone SoC. Praveen Mosure of Intel will discuss the next-gen Intel Xeon D 2700 and 1700 edge processors.
Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:
|Intel CPU Family
|Processor Process
|Processors Cores/Threads (Max)
|TDPs
|Platform Chipset
|Platform
|Memory Support
|PCIe Support
|Launch
|Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)
|32nm
|4/8
|35-95W
|6-Series
|LGA 1155
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 2.0
|2011
|Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)
|22nm
|4/8
|35-77W
|7-Series
|LGA 1155
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2012
|Haswell (4th Gen)
|22nm
|4/8
|35-84W
|8-Series
|LGA 1150
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2013-2014
|Broadwell (5th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|65-65W
|9-Series
|LGA 1150
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2015
|Skylake (6th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|35-91W
|100-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2015
|Kaby Lake (7th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|35-91W
|200-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2017
|Coffee Lake (8th Gen)
|14nm
|6/12
|35-95W
|300-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2017
|Coffee Lake (9th Gen)
|14nm
|8/16
|35-95W
|300-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2018
|Comet Lake (10th Gen)
|14nm
|10/20
|35-125W
|400-Series
|LGA 1200
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2020
|Rocket Lake (11th Gen)
|14nm
|8/16
|35-125W
|500-Series
|LGA 1200
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 4.0
|2021
|Alder Lake (12th Gen)
|Intel 7
|16/24
|35-125W
|600 Series
|LGA 1700
|DDR5 / DDR4
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2021
|Raptor Lake (13th Gen)
|Intel 7
|24/32
|35-125W
|700-Series
|LGA 1700
|DDR5 / DDR4
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2022
|Meteor Lake (14th Gen)
|Intel 4
|TBA
|35-125W
|800 Series?
|TBA
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0?
|2023
|Arrow Lake (15th Gen)
|Intel 20A
|40/48
|TBA
|900-Series?
|TBA
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0?
|2024
|Lunar Lake (16th Gen)
|Intel 18A
|TBA
|TBA
|1000-Series?
|TBA
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0?
|2025
|Nova Lake (17th Gen)
|Intel 18A
|TBA
|TBA
|2000-Series?
|TBA
|DDR5?
|PCIe Gen 6.0?
|2026
Source: Hot Chips 34, Tom's Hardvware
