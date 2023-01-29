Intel Meteor Lake CPUs Get Support For VPU “Versatile Processing Unit” Accelerator In Linux 6.3

Intel has added support for the VPU or Versatile Processing Unit inference accelerator to assist Computer Vision and Deep Learning workloads featured on the upcoming Meteor Lake CPUs in Linux 6.3. This marks the initial driver used in an accelerator's subsystem and will see code added to the Linux 6.3 merge window in February.

Intel adds support for VPU "Versatile Processing Unit" accelerator in Linux 6.3, To debut with Meteor Lake CPUs

The new Versatile Processing Unit is not to be confused with the Vision Processing Unit or Video Processing Unit. The Intel Versatile Processing Unit, VPU, is an artificial intelligence inference accelerator fused with Intel non-server processors. The Intel VPU will allow for energy-efficient execution of Deep Learning applications like object detection, classification, and other uses. The repository library will offer components classified as compatible and functional with the new VPUs in Linux-based systems.

Below is the recent pull request for the DRM-misc-next for Linux 6.3.

drm-misc-next-2023-01-24:

drm-misc-next for v6.3:

UAPI Changes:

Cross-subsystem Changes:

Core Changes:

EDID: Improved mode parsing and refactoring

fbdev: Cleanups

format-helper: Add conversion from XRGB8888 to XBGR8888 and ABGR8888

Driver Changes:

accel/ivpu: Add driver for Intel VPU accelerator

bridge: Support i.MX93 LDB plus DT bindings

exynos: Fixes

panel: vtdr6130: Fixes; Support AUO A030JTN01 plus DT bindings

simpledrm: Support system-memory framebuffers plus DT bindings

ssd130x: Fix sparse warning

The following changes since commit bd43a9844bc6f78e00fdc91db47f6969d10c5ac5:

drm: bridge: ldb: Warn if LDB clock does not match requested link frequency (2023-01-19 08:50:50 +0100) are available in the Git repository at:

git://anongit.freedesktop.org/drm/drm-misc tags/drm-misc-next-2023-01-24

for you to fetch changes up to 51affef35bb39f186aef7eeeb4a7f9ceccd3e65e:

drm/ssd130x: Silence a `dubious: x & !y` warning (2023-01-24 11:02:33 +0100)

----------------------------------------------------------------

drm-misc-next for v6.3:

UAPI Changes:

Cross-subsystem Changes:

Core Changes:

EDID: Improved mode parsing and refactoring

fbdev: Cleanups

format-helper: Add conversion from XRGB8888 to XBGR8888 and ABGR8888

Driver Changes:

accel/ivpu: Add driver for Intel VPU accelerator

bridge: Support i.MX93 LDB plus DT bindings

exynos: Fixes

panel: vtdr6130: Fixes; Support AUO A030JTN01 plus DT bindings

simpledrm: Support system-memory framebuffers plus DT bindings

ssd130x: Fix sparse warning

Intel has prepared the user-space VPU driver codes, including support for the compiler and drivers in the company's OpenVINO library, so it will be ready for Intel 14th Gen Core Meteor Lake CPUs upon launch.

News Sources: Phoronix, Freedesktop, GitHub