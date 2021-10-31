Intel Maximum Turbo Frequency Profiles Offers Up To 36% Performance Improvement on Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU

Intel is splitting its TDP numbers into two new categories starting with 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, Processor Base Power (PBP), and Maximum Turbo Power (MTP).

The first category is the base TDP of what a CPU processes. Power Level 2 is described as when a CPU is pushed beyond its PBP and is typically caused by the long-term duration of use (also known as Tau of PL2 by vendors of motherboards). It's also known as when a CPU is overclocked, a feature that enthusiasts tweak and tinker with to see the level they can stress a product before it is unable to work as intended. Because of the needs of those enthusiasts, vendors and manufacturers add that to the descriptions so that consumers have that information ahead of time.

Not only is TDP replaced by PBP, but PL2 is now considered the CPUs Maximum Turbo Power. These new terms are now seen on slides from Intel's marketing information along with other official performance information. With this new nomenclature for CPUs, reviewers are now tasked with making sure to use the proper modes when comparing with alternate solutions, avoiding any confusion from the audience, causing certain CPUs that are high producers to be more favorable.

Twitter user @9550pro found a screenshot from Weibo user Wolfstame. Wolfstame happens to be the Gaming Desktop Product Planning Manager of Lenovo China. The user posted a chart showing the comparison of the new Alder Lake CPU lines in both PL1 and PL2 modes in a Cinebench test—more specifically, the R20 multi-thread benchmark. This information has since been removed from the original poster, possibly due to embargo reasons. What is shown is the level of performance that MTP modes give to all three of the new Intel 12th Gen Core K-series processors.

This information is the closest we have seen to accurate performance since prior to AMD and Microsoft's L3 latency issues that were plaguing Ryzen CPUs using Windows 11.

Intel Core i9-12900K: PL2 – 10180 , PL1 – 7492 , PL2/PL1 – 136%

PL2 – , PL1 – , PL2/PL1 – Intel Core i7-12700K: PL2 – 8677 , PL1 – 6689 , PL2/PL1 – 130%

PL2 – , PL1 – , PL2/PL1 – Intel Core i5-12600K: PL2 – 6551 , PL1 – 5953 , PL2/PL1 – 110%

When looking at these calculations, we can see that the Intel Core i5-12600K chipset bodes 10% increased performance with PL1=PL2 mode when compared to the standard settings. Intel's Core i7-12700K CPU has 30% better performance, and the i9-12900K has a staggering 36% better performance when utilizing the MTP mode.

Intel's newest CPUs are set to release on November 4th, but retailers have already started taking pre-orders last week. Recently, Newegg appeared to have shipped the CPUs prior to the actual embargo date, and they are probably not the only retailer that has made that mistake. Unfortunately, without access to the Z690 motherboard, the chips are unusable until those devices become available.

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.3 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) TBA TBA 30 MB 65W ~200W $509 US Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 4.9 GHz TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W 190W $429 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz (All Core) TBA TBA 25 MB 65W ~200W $359 US Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 TBA / 4.7 GHz TBA TBA TBA 25 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W 150W $279 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.8 GHz 4.4GHz (All Core) TBA TBA 18 MB 65W ~200W $249 US Core i5-12600T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.6 GHz TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.4 GHz TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 TBA TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 65W ~200W $203 US Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12200T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA TBA TBA 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.1 GHz TBA TBA TBA 12 MB 35W TBA TBA

Source: Wolfstame (on Weibo), @9550pro, VideoCardz