Intel Launches 12th Gen Alder Lake-PS CPUs For IOT, Up To 14 Cores With Low-Power Designs

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 23, 2022
Intel Launches 12th Gen Alder Lake-PS CPUs For IOT, Up To 14 Cores With Low-Power Designs 2
Intel has launched its 12th Gen Alder Lake-PS CPUs, a new mobile family, aimed at the low-power Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The new CPUs are expected to offer up to 14 cores and 20 threads for edge computing.

Intel 12th Gen Core HL-Series CPUs launched for enterprise use, targetting banking, retail, educational marketplace, and more

Intel Alder Lake-PS CPUs are designed for video kiosks, which do not utilize much processing power in laptop or desktop use. The new chipset is a cost-effective processor that would not be intended for gaming use and support Microsoft Windows "IoT enterprise and display virtualization."

Intel Launches 12th Gen Alder Lake-PS CPUs For IOT, Up To 14 Cores With Low-Power Designs 1
The new Intel processors will function within the 12W to 60W consumption range and deliver as high as 96 Xe EUs. The Alder Lake-PS CPU series will be compatible with DDR5 memory or a lesser powered variation. The new CPUs from Intel will employ soldered-down BGA packages that offer a  low z-height.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-PS CPU Features:

  • Intel Iris Xe graphics
  • Up to four concurrent 4K60 HDR displays or one 8K display​
  • Up to 8K HDR support and enhanced media support (12-bit)
  • Pipelock video synchronization for Windows
  • Graphics and display virtualization
  • Up to 96 graphics execution units to support AI workload parallelization
  • Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit
  • Up to eight PCIe 4.0 lanes (2×4) plus four Thunderbolt 4 lanes for fast data transfers and more connectivity
  • Up to DDR5-4800 and up to DDR4-3200 memory
  • Long-life availability and long-term software support
  • Support for the Intel oneAPI IoT Toolkit and the Intel oneAPI Base Toolkit

Intel officially revealed eleven brand-new processors to the public today. In the revealed processors, five CPUs from the new HL-series will offer between eight to fourteen cores supporting either the DDR5-4800 or DDR4-3200 memory modules. The new series will offer a TDP of 45W and a boost of 60W. Intel has also announced a new 12th Gen UL series that provides a TDP of 15W. The company appears to have reduced the core count to ten cores across twelve threads for the primary SKU from the new series.

Intel Launches 12th Gen Alder Lake-PS CPUs For IOT, Up To 14 Cores With Low-Power Designs 3

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake-PS CPUs are listed in the table below and include the HL, UL, HE, PE, and UE models available for those systems.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake for IoT/Embedded Systems
Cores/ThreadsP-Core
Base/Boost Clock		E-Core
Base/Boost Clock		GPU (EUs)Memory Support

(NEW) 12th Gen Core HL-Series

TDP: min 35W, def 45W, max 60W
i7-12800HL14C/20T2.4 / 4.8 GHz1.8 / 3.7 GHz96DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
i5-12700HL14C/20T2.3 / 4.7 GHz1.7 / 3.5 GHz96DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
i5-12600HL12C/16T2.7 / 4.5 GHz2.0 / 3.3 GHz80DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
i5-12500HL12C/16T2.5 / 4.5 GHz1.8 / 3.3 GHz80DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
i3-12300HL8C/12T2.0 / 4.4 GHz1.5 / 3.3 GHz48DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200

(NEW) 12th Gen Core UL-Series

TDP: min 12W, def 15W, max 28W
i7-1265UL10C/12T2.6 / 4.8 GHz1.3 / 3.6 GHz96DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
i5-1255UL10C/12T2.6 / 4.7 GHz1.2 / 3.5 GHz96DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
i5-1245UL10C/12T2.5 / 4.4 GHz1.2 / 3.3 GHz80DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
i5-1235UL10C/12T2.5 / 4.4 GHz1.1 / 3.3 GHz80DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
i3-1215UL6C/8T2.5 / 4.4 GHz0.9 / 3.3 GHz64DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
Celeron 7305L5C/6T1.0 GHz0.9 GHz48DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
Embedded Series

12th Gen Core HE-Series

TDP: min 35W, max 45W
i7-12800HE14C/20T2.4 / 4.6 GHz1.8 / 3.5 GHz96DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267
i5-12600HE12C/16T2.5 / 4.5 GHz1.8 / 3.3 GHz80DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267
i3-12300HE8C/12T1.9 / 4.3 GHz1.5 / 3.3 GHz48DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267

12th Gen Core PE-Series

TDP: min 20W, def 28W, max 35W
i7-1270PE12C/16T1.9 / 4.5 GHz1.2 / 3.3 GHz96DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267
i5-1250PE12C/16T1.8 / 4.4 GHz1.2 / 3.3 GHz80DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267
i3-1220PE8C/12T1.7 / 4.2 GHz1.1 / 3.1 GHz48DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267

12th Gen Core UE-Series

TDP: min 12W, def 15W, max 28W
i7-1265UE12C/12T2.6 / 4.7 GHz1.2 / 3.5 GHz96DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267
i5-1245UE10C/12T2.5 / 4.4 GHz1.1 / 3.3 GHz80DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267
i3-1215UE6C/8T2.5 / 4.4 GHz0.9 / 3.3 GHz64DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267
Celeron 7305E5C/6T1.0 GHz0.9 GHz48DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267

News Sources: VideoCardz, Intel

