Intel's upcoming NUC 11 Essential Mini PC platform, codenamed Atlas Canyon, has leaked out by FanlessTech. Powered by Jasper Lake CPUs, the essential NUC PC platform is designed around a general use-case scenario in homes and businesses.

Intel NUC 11 Essential 'Atlas Canyon' Mini PCs Detailed, Powered by Up To 4 Core 10nm Jasper Lake CPUs

In the detailed specifications posted by FanlessTech, it looks like the Intel NUC 11 Essential will be available in three flavors. All three flavors will be powered by different Jasper Lake CPUs. The CPU lineup is based on the 10nm Tremont core architecture which is part of the Atom lineup and also features Intel's Gen 11 GPU.

Looking at the CPU options for the Intel NUC 11 Essential, we have the Pentium Silver J6005 which features 4 cores, 4 threads, clock speeds of 2.0 GHz base & 3.3 GHz boost, 4 MB of L3 cache, 10W TDP, and an Intel UHD GPU with 32 EUs clocked at 900 MHz. Next up, we have the Celeron J5105 which features the same specifications but features lower clock speeds of 2.0 GHz base & 2.9 GHz boost. The chip also features a cut-down Gen 11 GPU with 24 EUs clocked at 800 MHz. Lastly, we have the Celeron J4505 which is a 2 core and 2 thread part with 4 MB L3 cache, 10W TDP, & clock speeds rated at 2.0 GHz base and 2.9 GHz boost. The CPU has a 16 EU Gen 11 GPU with clocks of 750 MHz.

All of these Jasper Lake parts can be configured down to 6.5W TDP. Other specifications for the Intel NUC 11 Essential include up to 16 GB dual-channel DD4-2933 SODIMM memory support, 2 M.2 slots for PCIe Gen 4 NVMe and SATA SSDs, support for dual 4K displays, and a plastic casing with a metal inner frame.

Intel NUC 11 Essential 'Atlas Canyon' Features:

Pentium Silver J6005 (NUC11ATKPE) up to 3.3 GHz (4C / 4T)

Celeron J5105 (NUC11ATKC4) up to 2.9 GHz (4C / 4T)

Celeron J4505 (NUC11ATKC2) up 2.7 GHz (2C / 2T)

Dual-channel DDR4-2933 SODIMMs, 16GB max

1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2 support)

Supports 2 x 4K displays

M.2 22x80 key M slots for PCIe x4 NVMe and SATA SSDs

Select SKUs with 64GB eMMC Storage

10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101 m.2 card + Bluetooth v5.2

2x front USB 3.1, 2x rear USB 3.1, and 2x rear USB 2.0

Up to 7.1 multi-channel digital audio via HDMI

3.5mm front stereo jack / 3.5mm mic

19VDC 65W power supply

External 9-pin front panel header

Microsoft Windows 10 / Linux compatible

Three Year Product Life Cycle

Three-Year Warranty

135 x 115 x 36 mm

The I/O on the Intel NUC 11 Essential includes 1 HDMI 2.0b, 1 DP 1.4 (HDCP 2.2 compliant), 1 GbE Ethernet LAN port, WiFi 6 AX101 + Bluetooth v5.2, 4 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 7.1 channel HD audio hack, 3.5mm stereo and microphone jacks and an external 9-pin fan header. The Mini PC is powered by a 19V DC 65W power supply with geo-specific C5 AC cords. The whole system can be mounted with a VESA bracket (sold separately). The product has a 3-year life cycle and also a three-year warranty. FanlessTech reports that the Atlas Canyon NUC 11 Essential is expected to launch in Q1 2022 and we can expect pricing to be somewhat reasonable compared to the high-end gaming NUCs.