Intel's next-generation Jasper Lake CPU family which will be powered by the 10nm Tremont 'Atom' architecture has leaked out by FanlessTech. The entry-level processors will be targeted at budget-tier laptops and fanless mini desktops when they launch in early 2021.

Intel's Jasper Lake 'Atom' CPU Family Leaks Out - Features 10nm Tremont Architecture With Several Quad and Dual Core SKUs

The Intel Tremont architecture is exclusively designed for low-power x86 platforms and delivers a significant increase in IPC over the previous generation Gemini Lake chips which featured an older 14nm Goldmont architecture. According to Intel themselves, the new Tremont architecture delivers an average 30% IPC uplift over its predecessor and is also super-efficient. Intel's Lakefield SOCs are one of the first products to make use of the Tremont architecture in a hybrid design with a smaller selection of Atom cores utilizing the Tremont design & bigger cores being powered by Intel's 'Cove' architectures.

Intel Unveils 11th Gen Tiger Lake 10nm Core CPUs With Next-Gen Xe GPU – Taking The Fight To AMD In The Notebook Segment

Moving to the new parts, Intel seems to have at least three desktop and three mobile SKUs planned which will utilize the Tremont 'Atom' architecture. The desktop SKUs feature 10W and the mobility SKUs feature 6W TDPs.

Intel Jasper Lake DESKTOP SKUs (10W TDP)

Pentium Silver N6005, 4C/4T @ 2.0GHz up to 3.3GHz (max quad-core burst), UHD Graphics, 4M L2 cache.

Celeron N5105, 4C/4T @ 2.0GHz up to 2.8GHz (max quad core burst), UHD Graphics, 4M L2 cache.

Celeron N4505, 2C/2T @ 2.0GHz up to 2.9GHz (max dual core burst), UHD Graphics, 4M L2 cache.

The desktop lineup includes the Pentium Silver N6005 as the flagship part with 4 cores & 4 threads. The CPU has a base clock of 2.0 GHz and a boost clock of up to 3.3 GHz (max quad-core burst rate). The CPU additionally features UHD graphics and 4 MB of L2 cache. The Celeron N5105 has similar specifications but comes with lower clock speeds of 2.0 GHz base and 2.8 GHz boost clock. Lastly, it looks like the Celeron N4505 will feature a 2 core and 2 thread design with a base clock of 2.0 GHz and a boost clock of 2.9 GHz (max dual-core burst). The most entry-level Celeron part retains UHD graphics and 4 MB of L2 cache.

Marvel’s Avengers Is the First AAA Game to Feature Intel Specific Optimizations on PC

Intel Jasper Lake MOBILE SKUs (6W TDP)

Pentium Silver N6000, 4C/4T @ 1.1GHz up to 3.1GHz (max quad-core burst), UHD Graphics, 4M L2 cache.

Celeron N5100, 4C/4T @ 1.1GHz up to 2.8GHz (max quad-core burst), UHD Graphics, 4M L2 cache.

Celeron N4500, 2C/2T @ 1.1GHz up to 2.8GHz (max dual core burst), UHD Graphics, 4M L2 cache.

For the mobility lineup, we are looking at the Pentium Silver N6000 as the fastest SKU with a 4 core and 4 thread design. The chip has a base clock of 1.1 GHz and a boost clock of 3.1 GHz. The Celeron N5100 is also a 4 core and 4 thread part with a base clock of 1.1 GHz and a boost clock of 2.8 GHz. Lastly, there's the Celeron N4500 with 2 cores and 2 threads operating at a base frequency of 1.10 GHz and a boost clock of 2.8 GHz. All three mobility SKUs feature UHD graphics and 4 MB of total L2 cache.

We can definitely expect some interesting new products, especially entry-level devices and PCs powered by the Jasper Lake CPUs based on the Tremont Atom architecture. Expect more news around CES 2021.