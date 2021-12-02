Intel Core i3-12100 Entry-Level Alder Lake Desktop CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Faster Than AMD’s Entry-Level Ryzen 3 Lineup

Intel's upcoming Core i3-12100 Desktop CPU which will be part of the non-K Alder Lake family has been tested against AMD's entry-level Ryzen CPUs by XFastest (via Videocardz). The tech pub was able to obtain engineering samples of the new SKU which will be the most entry-level chip within the 12th Gen lineup.

Intel's current Alder Lake lineup only consists of Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 offerings. The more entry-level SKUs in addition to the non-K parts will be launching a bit later with the H670, B660 & H610 motherboard platforms. The lineup will also feature the entry-level Core i3 Desktop CPUs & Intel expects them to be a popular offering in the budget segment. With pricing and performance wins in the high-end and mainstream segment, Intel will now focus on the more budget offerings.

Coming to the specifications for the Intel Core i3-12100 Desktop CPU, you are getting 4 cores with 8 threads. All cores are based on the Golden Cove architecture and there's no hybrid architecture on this chip as will be the case with every chip below the Core i5-12600K. The CPU has a boost clock of up to 4.3 GHz (single-core) and a base TDP of 60W while the maximum turbo power (MTP) is rated at just 77W. So one thing is for sure that these chips won't consume over 100W of power like their unlocked brothers.

The Intel Core i3-12100 Alder Lake Desktop CPU was tested on an ASRock Z690 Steel Legend board with 16 GB DDR4-3600 memory and a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. For comparison, the tech outlet used the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100, both of which are quad-core designs, tested on ASRock's X470 Taichi motherboard with the same memory and GPU configuration. Various tests and performance benchmarks were run which can be seen below:

Intel Core i3-12100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X & Ryzen 3 3100 CPU (Synthetic) Benchmarks:













Intel Core i3-12100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X & Ryzen 3 3100 CPU (Gaming) Benchmarks:





Intel Core i3-12100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X & Ryzen 3 3100 CPU Power/Temperature Tests:





Benchmark Intel Core i3-12100 AMD Ryzen 3 3300X AMD Ryzen 3 3100 I3-12100 vs Ryzen 3 3300X (%) 3DMark CPU 4074 3316 3007 23% PCMark Overall Score 6,988 6,140 5,755 14% PCMark Essentials 9,874 9,442 8,713 4.6% PCMark Productivity 10,136 8,476 8,171 20% PCMark Digital Content Creation 9,254 7,851 7,266 18% Cinebench R23 ST 8,474 6,723 6,031 26% Cinebench R23 MT 1,649 1,280 1,145 29% 7-Zip Compression 47092 42833 38647 10% PugetBench Export 100 55 54 82% PugetBench Playback 72 55 54 31% PugetBench GPU 81 59 62 37% VRMark Orange Room 14859 12523 9947 19% CSGO (4K High) 256 236 232 8.5% Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p Ultra +RT + DLSS) 110 93 76 18% AIDA64 CPU Temps 43 61 45 N/A AIDA64 FPU Temps 55 75 67 N/A AIDA64 CPU Power 38 50 36 N/A AIDA64 FPU Power 64 61 54 N/A

As you can see in the results above, the Intel Core i3-12100, even being an entry-level chip with just 4 cores, offers some serious horsepower. Not only is the chip faster than AMD's entry-level Zen 2 line of CPUs but it also runs cooler and consumes just about the same performance while offering better performance. Based on what we know, the Intel Core i3-12100 might be close to $100 US in pricing since the previous Core i3, the i3-10100 had a retail price of $122 US. This would make the chip a strong contender in the entry-level and budget PC segment. AMD seems to be aware of this threat and allegedly readying their own lineup of Zen 2 powered Renoir X CPUs to combat Core i3 Alder Lake CPUs but we will have to wait and see whether that's enough to challenge Golden Cove cores.

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 GHz TBA 1.8 / TBA GHz TBA 30 MB 65W ~200W TBA Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 4.9 GHz TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 25 MB 125W 190W $419 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.6 / TBA GHz TBA 25 MB 65W ~190W TBA Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 TBA / 4.7 GHz TBA TBA TBA 25 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 20 MB 125W 150W $299 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~200W TBA Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~150W TBA Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12300 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 65W ~100W TBA Core i3-12200T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12100 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.3 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 65W ~100W TBA Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.1 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA

