Intel Core i3-12100 Entry-Level Alder Lake Desktop CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Faster Than AMD’s Entry-Level Ryzen 3 Lineup

By Hassan Mujtaba
Intel's upcoming Core i3-12100 Desktop CPU which will be part of the non-K Alder Lake family has been tested against AMD's entry-level Ryzen CPUs by XFastest (via Videocardz). The tech pub was able to obtain engineering samples of the new SKU which will be the most entry-level chip within the 12th Gen lineup.

Intel's Most Entry-Level Alder Lake Desktop CPU, The Core i3-12100, Gets Tested Against AMD's Ryzen 3 Chips

Intel's current Alder Lake lineup only consists of Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 offerings. The more entry-level SKUs in addition to the non-K parts will be launching a bit later with the H670, B660 & H610 motherboard platforms. The lineup will also feature the entry-level Core i3 Desktop CPUs & Intel expects them to be a popular offering in the budget segment. With pricing and performance wins in the high-end and mainstream segment, Intel will now focus on the more budget offerings.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S Non-K Desktop CPUs Pictured & Listed Online, Specs For Core i9-12900, i7-12700, i5-12600, i5-12400, i3-12300 & i3-12100 Confirmed

Intel's Core i3-12100 entry-level Alder Lake CPU has been tested against AMD's entry-level Ryzen 3 CPUs. (Image Credits: XFastest)

Coming to the specifications for the Intel Core i3-12100 Desktop CPU, you are getting 4 cores with 8 threads. All cores are based on the Golden Cove architecture and there's no hybrid architecture on this chip as will be the case with every chip below the Core i5-12600K. The CPU has a boost clock of up to 4.3 GHz (single-core) and a base TDP of 60W while the maximum turbo power (MTP) is rated at just 77W. So one thing is for sure that these chips won't consume over 100W of power like their unlocked brothers.

The Intel Core i3-12100 CPU-z screenshot confirms its specifications. (Image Credits: XFastest)

The Intel Core i3-12100 Alder Lake Desktop CPU was tested on an ASRock Z690 Steel Legend board with 16 GB DDR4-3600 memory and a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. For comparison, the tech outlet used the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100, both of which are quad-core designs, tested on ASRock's X470 Taichi motherboard with the same memory and GPU configuration. Various tests and performance benchmarks were run which can be seen below:

Intel Core i3-12100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X & Ryzen 3 3100 CPU (Synthetic) Benchmarks:

  • intel-core-i3-12100-alder-lake-desktop-cpu-vs-amd-ryzen-3-3300x-ryzen-3-3100-_10
  • intel-core-i3-12100-alder-lake-desktop-cpu-vs-amd-ryzen-3-3300x-ryzen-3-3100-_3
  • intel-core-i3-12100-alder-lake-desktop-cpu-vs-amd-ryzen-3-3300x-ryzen-3-3100-_12
  • intel-core-i3-12100-alder-lake-desktop-cpu-vs-amd-ryzen-3-3300x-ryzen-3-3100-_11
  • intel-core-i3-12100-alder-lake-desktop-cpu-vs-amd-ryzen-3-3300x-ryzen-3-3100-_2
  • intel-core-i3-12100-alder-lake-desktop-cpu-vs-amd-ryzen-3-3300x-ryzen-3-3100-_1

Intel Core i3-12100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X & Ryzen 3 3100 CPU (Gaming) Benchmarks:

  • intel-core-i3-12100-alder-lake-desktop-cpu-vs-amd-ryzen-3-3300x-ryzen-3-3100-_9
  • intel-core-i3-12100-alder-lake-desktop-cpu-vs-amd-ryzen-3-3300x-ryzen-3-3100-_4

Intel Core i3-12100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X & Ryzen 3 3100 CPU Power/Temperature Tests:

  • intel-core-i3-12100-alder-lake-desktop-cpu-vs-amd-ryzen-3-3300x-ryzen-3-3100-_6
  • intel-core-i3-12100-alder-lake-desktop-cpu-vs-amd-ryzen-3-3300x-ryzen-3-3100-_5

BenchmarkIntel Core i3-12100AMD Ryzen 3 3300XAMD Ryzen 3 3100I3-12100 vs Ryzen 3 3300X (%)
3DMark CPU40743316300723%
PCMark Overall Score6,9886,1405,75514%
PCMark Essentials9,8749,4428,7134.6%
PCMark Productivity10,1368,4768,17120%
PCMark Digital Content Creation 9,2547,8517,26618%
Cinebench R23 ST8,4746,7236,03126%
Cinebench R23 MT1,6491,2801,14529%
7-Zip Compression47092428333864710%
PugetBench Export100555482%
PugetBench Playback72555431%
PugetBench GPU81596237%
VRMark Orange Room1485912523994719%
CSGO (4K High)2562362328.5%
Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p Ultra +RT + DLSS)110937618%
AIDA64 CPU Temps436145N/A
AIDA64 FPU Temps557567N/A
AIDA64 CPU Power385036N/A
AIDA64 FPU Power646154N/A

As you can see in the results above, the Intel Core i3-12100, even being an entry-level chip with just 4 cores, offers some serious horsepower. Not only is the chip faster than AMD's entry-level Zen 2 line of CPUs but it also runs cooler and consumes just about the same performance while offering better performance. Based on what we know, the Intel Core i3-12100 might be close to $100 US in pricing since the previous Core i3, the i3-10100 had a retail price of $122 US. This would make the chip a strong contender in the entry-level and budget PC segment. AMD seems to be aware of this threat and allegedly readying their own lineup of Zen 2 powered Renoir X CPUs to combat Core i3 Alder Lake CPUs but we will have to wait and see whether that's enough to challenge Golden Cove cores.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU NameP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Base / BoostE-Core Boost (All-Core)L3 CacheTDP (PL1)TDP (PL2)Expected (MSRP) Price
Core i9-12900K8816 / 243.2 / 5.2 GHz5.0 GHz2.4 / 3.9 GHz3.7 GHz30 MB125W241W$599 US
Core i9-129008816 / 242.4 / 5.1 GHzTBA1.8 / TBA GHzTBA30 MB65W~200WTBA
Core i9-12900T8816 / 24TBA / 4.9 GHzTBATBATBA30 MB35WTBATBA
Core i7-12700K8412 / 203.6 / 5.0 GHz4.7 GHz2.7 / 3.8 GHz3.6 GHz25 MB125W190W$419 US
Core i7-127008412 / 202.1 / 4.9 GHzTBA1.6 / TBA GHzTBA25 MB65W~190WTBA
Core i7-12700T8412 / 20TBA / 4.7 GHzTBATBATBA25 MB35WTBATBA
Core i5-12600K6410 / 163.7 / 4.9 GHz4.5 GHz2.8 / 3.6 GHz3.4 GHz20 MB125W150W$299 US
Core i5-12600606 / 123.3 / 4.8 GHz4.4 GHzN/AN/A18 MB65W~200WTBA
Core i5-12600606 / 12TBA / 4.6 GHzTBAN/AN/A18 MB35WTBATBA
Core i5-12500T606 / 12TBA / 4.4 GHzTBAN/AN/A18 MB35WTBATBA
Core i5-12400606 / 122.5 / 4.4 GHz4.0 GHzN/AN/A18 MB65W~150WTBA
Core i5-12400T606 / 12TBA / 4.2 GHzTBAN/AN/A18 MB35WTBATBA
Core i3-12300404 / 8TBA / 4.4 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB65W~100WTBA
Core i3-12200T404 / 8TBA / 4.2 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB35WTBATBA
Core i3-12100404 / 8TBA / 4.3 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB65W~100WTBA
Core i3-12100T404 / 8TBA / 4.1 GHzTBAN/AN/A12 MB35WTBATBA

News Source: Komachi

