The 8 core Intel Core i9-9900KS launched back in October 2019 and it looks like the processor might soon be coming off the store shelves as the blue giant prepares for the launch of its 10th generation line of processors.

Intel's Core i9-9900KS - The Fastest 8 Core Gaming CPU Might Soon Be Put To Rest

Intel released the Core i9-9900KS in a bid to tackle AMD's weakest spot, the clock speeds. Packing 8 cores and 16 threads, the CPU was not a huge leap in technology given how Intel reused its 14nm process node and the fact that 8 core processors had already started taking up mainstream space, thanks to AMD's Ryzen lineup.

The top position in the mainstream segment was something that Intel didn't want to give away entirely to Ryzen and the result was the Core i9-9900KS, a premium-priced chip that took the flagship i9-9900K to a whole new level. The 'S' in the name was meant for 'Special Edition'. Users who have previously followed Intel weren't surprised by a special edition as we have seen many over the last couple of years, mainly the Pentium G3258 and the Core i7-8086K.

Just like them, the Core i9-9900KS followed suit by upping the clock speeds to the absolute limits of what's possible with their 14nm process node (at that time). The Core i9-9900KS boasted 5 GHz on all cores but at the cost of a much higher TDP of 127W (PL1 state). The CPU was also priced over 500 USD, making it even more expensive than AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X 12 core, 24 thread part which is certainly the way to go for a multi-tasking user but Intel advertised the 9900KS as the fastest gaming chip, something which they weren't wrong about, but at the cost of power consumption and higher thermals.

Intel 9th Generation Core Family CPU Official Specifications:

Processor Name Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Core i9-9900KS 14nm++ 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 5.0 GHz (8 Cores) 16 MB 127W $513 US Core i9-9900K 14nm++ 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 5.0 GHz 16 MB 95W $488 US Core i9-9900KF 14nm++ 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 5.0 GHz 16 MB 95W $488 US Core i7-9700K 14nm++ 8 / 8 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 12 MB 95W $374 US Core i7-9700KF 14nm++ 8 / 8 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 12 MB 95W $374 US Core i5-9600K 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 9 MB 95W $262 US Core i5-9600KF 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 9 MB 95W $262 US Core i5-9600 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz 9 MB 65W TBD Core i5-9500 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.0 GHz 4.3 GHz 9 MB 65W TBD Core i5-9400 14nm++ 6 / 6 2.9 GHz 4.1 GHz 9 MB 65W $182 Core i5-9400T 14nm++ 6 / 6 1.8 GHz 3.4 GHz 9 MB 35W TBD Core i3-9350KF 14nm++ 4/4 4.0 GHz 4.6 GHz 8 MB 91W TBD Core i3-9100 14nm++ 4 / 4 TBD 4.2 GHz 6 MB 65W TBD Core i3-9000 14nm++ 4 / 4 3.7 GHz N/A 6 MB 65W TBD Core i3-9000T 14nm++ 4 / 4 3.2 GHz N/A 6 MB 35W TBD

But the latest reports are emerging from various retail outlets that the last stock of the CPU has finally ended in various regions and Intel is no longer producing anymore 9900KS CPUs. According to Computerbase, retail outlets such as Amazon and Caseking have limited stock left. At Amazon, the Core i9-9900KS is currently listed for $963.83 US which is almost twice the amount of its MSRP. Newegg mentions that the chip is out of stock and other retail outlets have the chip only listed with bundles and cannot be bought separately.

Now the reason for the Core i9-9900KS reaching EOL so early is due to two things. First, the chip was always meant to be a limited production product which means it doesn't necessarily need to have a shelf life similar to other processors.

The other reason is due to the fact that Intel's 10th Gen lineup is coming out real soon and with the likes of the Core i7-10700K and Core i7-10700KF offering similar specifications at a lower price point, there the whole point of having a 9900KS being produced makes little sense. The new 10th Generation processor lineup is also rumored to bring significantly lower price points at each CPU segment than the ones we have been getting so far from Intel. This is once again a much need push to reclaim some sort of relevance in the mainstream desktop segment where AMD's Ryzen has disrupted the market share and the mind share-alike.

