Intel Core i9-13900KS, World’s First 6 GHz CPU, Now Available For $699 US

Intel's Core i9-13900KS has officially gone on sale today for $699 US and is the world's first CPU to feature a 6 GHz clock speed out of the box.

Intel Core i9-13900KS CPU Available For $699 US, 6 GHz Clock Speed Out of The Box

Intel announced that the Core i9-13900KS takes performance to new heights with its spectacular 6 GHz clock frequency. The chip comes in a limited edition design which means that it will only show up in stores for a limited timeframe but those who get the chip can enjoy the following features:

Up to 6.0 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost – the first CPU in the PC industry to reach 6.0 GHz without overclocking.

Intel® Adaptive Boost Technology for improved gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multicore turbo frequencies.

24 cores (eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores), 32 threads, 150W processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache, and a total of 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes).

Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s support.

Compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming and content creation experience.

On Jan. 12, 2023, Intel announced full details and availability for the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS. A photo shows the ​​13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS Special Edition retail packaging. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

You can find the CPU listed at the following outlets:

Intel Core i9-13900KS CPU 'Official' Specifications:

The Intel Core i9-13900KS will be the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configurations. The 13900KS CPU features a 'Thermal Velocity Boost' frequency of up to 6 GHz, making it the first chip to hit that frequency out of the box. The CPU features a 'Turbo Boost Max' frequency of up to 5.8 GHz while the P-Cores run at a standard turbo frequency of up to 5.4 GHz while the E-Cores run at up to 4.3 GHz.

Core i9-13900KS 8+16 (24/32) - 3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+

3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+ Core i9-12900KS 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.5 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

The CPU will be featuring 68 MB of combined cache and a 150W PL1 rating that goes up to 253W & even beyond that using the extreme power profile modes. You can also see a small demo done by Intel which we published yesterday here. Now the Core i9-13900KS won't come cheap and costs $100 US more than the Core i9-13900K for a small increase in frequency. The CPU is indeed a golden chip that can be used by extreme overclockers and enthusiasts but for regular users, sticking with the 'K' SKU seems like a more obvious choice as showcased by Hardware Unboxed: