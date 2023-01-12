Intel Core i9-13900KS, World’s First 6 GHz CPU, Now Available For $699 US

Intel's Core i9-13900KS has officially gone on sale today for $699 US and is the world's first CPU to feature a 6 GHz clock speed out of the box.
Intel Core i9-13900KS CPU Available For $699 US, 6 GHz Clock Speed Out of The Box
Intel announced that the Core i9-13900KS takes performance to new heights with its spectacular 6 GHz clock frequency. The chip comes in a limited edition design which means that it will only show up in stores for a limited timeframe but those who get the chip can enjoy the following features:
- Up to 6.0 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost – the first CPU in the PC industry to reach 6.0 GHz without overclocking.
- Intel® Adaptive Boost Technology for improved gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multicore turbo frequencies.
- 24 cores (eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores), 32 threads, 150W processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache, and a total of 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes).
- Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s support.
- Compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming and content creation experience.
You can find the CPU listed at the following outlets:
- Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU - Newegg ($729.99 US)
- Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU - Microcenter ($699.99 US)
- Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU - Scan UK (£699.98 UK)
- Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU - B&H ($749.99 US)
Intel Core i9-13900KS CPU 'Official' Specifications:
The Intel Core i9-13900KS will be the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configurations. The 13900KS CPU features a 'Thermal Velocity Boost' frequency of up to 6 GHz, making it the first chip to hit that frequency out of the box. The CPU features a 'Turbo Boost Max' frequency of up to 5.8 GHz while the P-Cores run at a standard turbo frequency of up to 5.4 GHz while the E-Cores run at up to 4.3 GHz.
- Core i9-13900KS 8+16 (24/32) - 3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+
- Core i9-12900KS 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.5 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)
The CPU will be featuring 68 MB of combined cache and a 150W PL1 rating that goes up to 253W & even beyond that using the extreme power profile modes. You can also see a small demo done by Intel which we published yesterday here. Now the Core i9-13900KS won't come cheap and costs $100 US more than the Core i9-13900K for a small increase in frequency. The CPU is indeed a golden chip that can be used by extreme overclockers and enthusiasts but for regular users, sticking with the 'K' SKU seems like a more obvious choice as showcased by Hardware Unboxed:
Comments