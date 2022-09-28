Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leaked, Up To 19% Faster In Single & 55% Faster In Multi-Threaded Versus 12900KS

The first benchmarks of Intel's 6 GHz Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU have been leaked and it's a massive improvement over the existing "KS" chip.

Intel's Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz "Raptor Lake" CPUs Rips Apart The Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz "Alder Lake" In CPU-z Benchmark Leak

The Intel Core i9-13900KS will be the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a single-core boost clock of 6.0 GHz (1-2) cores. The CPU will be featuring 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes beyond 253W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Extreme Performance Mode" which we detailed here.

Core i9-13900KS 8+16 (24/32) - 3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+

3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+ Core i9-12900KS 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.5 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

Compared to the Intel Core i9-12900KS, the Core i9-13900KS offers a 500 MHz boost in max clock speeds and should also offer faster all-core frequencies. This allows the CPU to deliver a massive performance improvement, especially in multi-threaded tasks, since it offers more cores & threads.

Intel's Raptor Lake Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU has been benchmarked within CPU-z ahead of its 2023 launch. (Image Credits: Bilibili)

The Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz Raptor Lake CPU scores 982.5 points in single-core and 18453.4 points in the multi-threaded performance test. Compared to the Core i9-12900KS, that's a 19% boost in single-threaded performance. It also posts 9.5% higher performance than the 13900K, 25% higher performance than the Ryzen 9 7950X, and 52% higher performance than the Ryzen 9 5950X.

In multi-threaded tests, the CPU is up to 55% faster than the Core i9-12900KS, 9% faster than the i9-13900K, 18% faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X, and 56% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Core i9-13900KS 982.5 Core i9-13900K 897.4 Core i7-13700K 878 Core i9-12900KS 834 Core i5-13600K 831 Core i9-12900K 819 Core i7-12700K 790 Ryzen 9 7950X 787 Ryzen 7 7700X 774 Core i5-12600K 766 Ryzen 9 5950X 647 Ryzen 9 5900X 647 Ryzen 7 5800X 645 Ryzen 5 5600X 624

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core) MT 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900KS 18.5k Core i9-13900K 16.9k Ryzen 9 7950X 15.8k Core i7-13700K 12.7k Core i9-12900KS 11.9k Ryzen 9 5950X 11.8k Core i9-12900K 11.7k Core i5-13600K 10k Core i7-12700K 9.9k Ryzen 9 5900X 9.5k Ryzen 7 7700X 8.4k Core i5-12600K 7.2k Ryzen 7 5800X 6.6k Ryzen 5 5600X 4.8k

There's no information available on what sort of conditions the CPU was tested in such as which motherboard, cooling and whether the chip was running at stock speeds or not. But one thing is definitely sure that the chip will consume much more power than AMD's Ryzen 7000 offerings.

While the initial 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU lineup is planned for launch on the 20th of October, the Intel Core i9-13900KS would launch in early 2023 in limited quantities. The pricing should be close to the $699-$749 US figure.

