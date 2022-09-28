Menu
Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leaked, Up To 19% Faster In Single & 55% Faster In Multi-Threaded Versus 12900KS

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 28, 2022, 04:55 AM EDT
At Intel Innovation on Sept. 27, 2022, Intel revealed its new 13th Gen Intel Core processor family powered by Intel's performance hybrid architecture.

The first benchmarks of Intel's 6 GHz Core i9-13900KS Raptor Lake CPU have been leaked and it's a massive improvement over the existing "KS" chip.

Intel's Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz "Raptor Lake" CPUs Rips Apart The Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz "Alder Lake" In CPU-z Benchmark Leak

The Intel Core i9-13900KS will be the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a single-core boost clock of 6.0 GHz (1-2) cores. The CPU will be featuring 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes beyond 253W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Extreme Performance Mode" which we detailed here.

  • Core i9-13900KS 8+16 (24/32) - 3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+
  • Core i9-12900KS 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.5 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

Compared to the Intel Core i9-12900KS, the Core i9-13900KS offers a 500 MHz boost in max clock speeds and should also offer faster all-core frequencies. This allows the CPU to deliver a massive performance improvement, especially in multi-threaded tasks, since it offers more cores & threads.

Intel's Raptor Lake Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU has been benchmarked within CPU-z ahead of its 2023 launch. (Image Credits: Bilibili)
Intel's Raptor Lake Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU has been benchmarked within CPU-z ahead of its 2023 launch. (Image Credits: Bilibili)

The Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz Raptor Lake CPU scores 982.5 points in single-core and 18453.4 points in the multi-threaded performance test. Compared to the Core i9-12900KS, that's a 19% boost in single-threaded performance. It also posts 9.5% higher performance than the 13900K, 25% higher performance than the Ryzen 9 7950X, and 52% higher performance than the Ryzen 9 5950X.

In multi-threaded tests, the CPU is up to 55% faster than the Core i9-12900KS, 9% faster than the i9-13900K, 18% faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X, and 56% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core)
ST
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
Core i9-13900KS
982.5
Core i9-13900K
897.4
Core i7-13700K
878
Core i9-12900KS
834
Core i5-13600K
831
Core i9-12900K
819
Core i7-12700K
790
Ryzen 9 7950X
787
Ryzen 7 7700X
774
Core i5-12600K
766
Ryzen 9 5950X
647
Ryzen 9 5900X
647
Ryzen 7 5800X
645
Ryzen 5 5600X
624
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core)
MT
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
Core i9-13900KS
18.5k
Core i9-13900K
16.9k
Ryzen 9 7950X
15.8k
Core i7-13700K
12.7k
Core i9-12900KS
11.9k
Ryzen 9 5950X
11.8k
Core i9-12900K
11.7k
Core i5-13600K
10k
Core i7-12700K
9.9k
Ryzen 9 5900X
9.5k
Ryzen 7 7700X
8.4k
Core i5-12600K
7.2k
Ryzen 7 5800X
6.6k
Ryzen 5 5600X
4.8k

There's no information available on what sort of conditions the CPU was tested in such as which motherboard, cooling and whether the chip was running at stock speeds or not. But one thing is definitely sure that the chip will consume much more power than AMD's Ryzen 7000 offerings.

Intel Core i9-13900KS "Raptor Lake", The World's First 6 GHz CPU, Launches In Early 2023 1

While the initial 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU lineup is planned for launch on the 20th of October, the Intel Core i9-13900KS would launch in early 2023 in limited quantities. The pricing should be close to the $699-$749 US figure.

News Sources: HXL , Bilibili

