Intel Core i9-13900KF Raptor Lake CPU Overclocked To 6 GHz On ASUS’s $215 US B660 Motherboard

Intel's Raptor Lake Core i9-13900KF CPU has showcased some impressive overclocking potential on a $215 B660 motherboard from ASUS. The processor, which is part of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake series, was discovered to reach overclocked frequencies of 5.97 GHz on the ASUS ROG Strix B660-F Gaming motherboard.

User "ARABUS" on HWBOT published screenshots of the result where the Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU can be seen with 24 cores, reaching an astounding 5974 MHz or almost 6 GHz frequency with voltage levels between 1.55 to 1.57. "ARABUS" also utilized an AIO cooler to keep the temperatures down and proceeded to control levels at 68°C however given the voltages and the temperatures, it looks like it may have been chilled. If not, then 68C is quite an amazing temperature for the Raptor lake chip.

Results of the Intel Core i9-13900KF Cinebench R23 test. Source: HWBOT via TUM_APISAK.

The levels reached are the least surprising discovery from the test. The Intel Core i9-13900KF is intended to use the Z790 and Z690 motherboards to offer the best performance. The fact that a B660F motherboard from ASUS used is the exciting part of this benchmarking. More so, the same motherboard costs around $200 US which is also impressive considering the prices of AMD's X670 and B650 motherboards which are very high compared to this.

The Z790 motherboards require little adjustments to assist with tasks such as overclocking the processor. It is unknown whether the feature will be available to other series, such as the one used in the test, the mid-level B660F created by ASUS.

Intel Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core (Raptor Cove) and 16 E-Core (Gracemont V2) configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Unlimited Power Mode" which we detailed here.

Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) - 3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)

3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2) Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.2 / 5.2 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

The final score on the Cinebench R23 single-core test was 2,333 points. This is reported to be faster than AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X processor, which offers 16 cores., by about seventeen percent better performance. The MSRP for the new Intel Core i9-13900KF is $564 compared to rival AMD and their Ryzen 9 7950X, which will sell for $699 ($135 difference between the two CPU manufacturers).

