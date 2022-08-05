Menu
Intel Core i9-13900K Retail Raptor Lake CPU Boosts Up To 5.8 GHz At Stock, Beats 64-Core Threadripper 3990X

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 5, 2022

The first retail-ready Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor lake CPU with 24 cores and a boost clock of up to 5.8 GHz has been leaked and benchmarked at Geekbench 5.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake 24-Core CPU Boosts To An Impressive 5.8 GHz, Beats 64-Core AMD Threadripper 3990X, Over 50% Faster Than Ryzen 9 5950X

The Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU sample tested here seems to be a retail chip that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU carries a total of 68 MB of cache and we can tell that this is just a better "Retail-Ready" sample based on its clock speed alone. While the chip retains a 3.0 GHz base and 5.5 GHz standard boost, a maximum boost frequency was maintained throughout the benchmark.

This Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU was tested on the ASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard with 32 GB of DDR5 memory though we don't know the actual memory speeds but based on this result, they should've been super fast.

Coming straight to the performance figures, the Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU at 5.8 GHz offers insane amounts of multi-core CPU performance with up to 47% increase over the 12900K and a 55% uplift versus the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. The chip even outperforms the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X which offers 64 Zen 2 cores. In single-threaded tests, the chip offers a 14% increase over the 12900K and a massive 30% uplift over the Ryzen 9 5950X.

Intel Raptor Lake CPU ST Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Single-Core
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900K (Retail)
Core i9-13900K (ES)
Core i7-13700K (QS DDR4)
Core i7-13700K (QS DDR5)
Core i5-13600K (ES3 DDR5)
Core i5-13600K (ES3 DDR4)
Core i9-12900K
Core i7-12700K
Core i5-12600K
Ryzen 9 5950X
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 9 5900X
Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Multi-Core
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900K (Retail)
Threadripper 3990X
Core i9-13900K (ES)
Core i7-13700K (QS DDR5)
Core i9-12900K
Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS)
Ryzen 9 5950X
Core i5-13600K (DDR5 ES3)
Core i5-13600K (DDR4 ES3)
Core i7-12700K
Ryzen 9 5900X
Core i5-12600K
Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 5 5600X

Just yesterday, we exclusively leaked the specifications of AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs which are going to offer up to 5.7 GHz frequencies on the top parts and it looks like Intel just doesn't want to give away its frequency crown yet. Both CPU manufacturers are going to offer some insane (over 5.5 GHz+) clock speeds in the coming generation and that's bound to give us a huge increase in the single-core application suite.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Clock Frequencies Extracted via Geekbench:

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K & Core i5-13600K CPUs is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'

CPU FamilyAMD Raphael (RPL-X)Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S)
Process NodeTSMC 5nmIntel 7
ArchitectureZen 4 (Chiplet)Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)
Flagship SKURyzen 9 7950XCore i9-13900K
Cores / ThreadsUp To 16/32Up To 24/32
Total L3 Cache64 MB (+3D V-Cache)36 MB
Total L2 Cache16 MB32 MB
Total Cache80 MB68 MB
Max Clocks (1T)5.7 GHz5.8 GHz
Memory SupportDDR5DDR5/DDR4
Memory Channels2 Channel (2DPC)2 Channel (2DPC)
Memory SpeedsDDR5-5600DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200
Platform Support600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620)600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)
700-Series (Z790/H770/B760)
PCIe Gen 5.0Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only)Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only but split)
Integrated GraphicsAMD RDNA 2Intel Iris Xe
SocketAM5 (LGA 1718)LGA 1700/1800
TDP (Max)170W (TDP)
230W (PPT)		125W (PL1)
240W+ (PL2)
LaunchSeptember 2022October 2022

News Source: Benchleaks

