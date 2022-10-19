Intel Shows Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU To Deliver 11% Better Gaming Performance Than AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

In a performance comparison slide shown by AMD, the company claims that their Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU is faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X in gaming benchmarks.

Intel's Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" Is 11% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" In CPU Gaming Benchmarks

Intel shared the slides at a recent event in their Raptor Lake launch event in India where they did showcase a brand new slide that compares the Intel Core i9-13900K CPU to AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X across a total of 12 titles. No settings or resolution are mentioned but the games range from the following titles:

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU offers 11% faster gaming performance than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X according to official benchmarks. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

The Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU delivers anywhere from -1% and up to 22% better game performance than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. On average, the performance gain is 11% which is quite the increase. The company doesn't stop there and proceeds to showcase performance within a few content creation apps where the CPU is up to 16% faster and 6% faster on average. We still do not know if these benchmarks were run on the stock power profiles or the "Unlimited Power" profile & if these are indeed stock results, then they are quite good.

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU offers 6% better content creation performance than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X according to official benchmarks. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

Intel Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 253W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Unlimited Power Mode" which we detailed here.

Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) - 3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)

3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2) Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.2 / 5.2 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

Intel 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' CPUs Launch & Availability

As for launch and availability, the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs will launch alongside the 700-series chipset family tomorrow the 20th of October on retail. Both AMD & Intel are known to push out their premium offerings first before moving into the mainstream/budget segment so expect Intel to introduce 'K' unlocked parts and Z790 boards before venturing into the non-K lineup.

