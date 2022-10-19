Menu
Intel Shows Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU To Deliver 11% Better Gaming Performance Than AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 19, 2022, 06:47 AM EDT
At Intel Innovation on Sept. 27, 2022, Intel revealed its new 13th Gen Intel Core processor family powered by Intel’s performance hybrid architecture. The new processor family launched with six new unlocked desktop processors. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

In a performance comparison slide shown by AMD, the company claims that their Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU is faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X in gaming benchmarks.

Intel's Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" Is 11% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" In CPU Gaming Benchmarks

Intel shared the slides at a recent event in their Raptor Lake launch event in India where they did showcase a brand new slide that compares the Intel Core i9-13900K CPU to AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X across a total of 12 titles. No settings or resolution are mentioned but the games range from the following titles:

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & 7900X CPU Gaming Performance Can Improve By Disabling The Second Zen 4 Chiplet
  • Arcadegeddon
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • PUBG Battleground
  • Grid Legends
  • Total War Saga: Troy
  • Far Cry 6
  • Hitman 3
  • Guardians of The Galaxy
  • League of Legends
  • Marvel's Spiderman Remastered
  • Conqueror's Blade
  • The Riftbreaker
Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU offers 11% faster gaming performance than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X according to official benchmarks. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU offers 11% faster gaming performance than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X according to official benchmarks. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

The Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU delivers anywhere from -1% and up to 22% better game performance than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. On average, the performance gain is 11% which is quite the increase. The company doesn't stop there and proceeds to showcase performance within a few content creation apps where the CPU is up to 16% faster and 6% faster on average. We still do not know if these benchmarks were run on the stock power profiles or the "Unlimited Power" profile & if these are indeed stock results, then they are quite good.

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU offers 6% better content creation performance than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X according to official benchmarks. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU offers 6% better content creation performance than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X according to official benchmarks. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

Intel Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 253W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Unlimited Power Mode" which we detailed here.

  • Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) - 3.0 / 5.8 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)
  • Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.2 / 5.2 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)
intel-13th-gen-raptor-lake-core-i9-13900k-13900kf-cpus-_3
intel-13th-gen-raptor-lake-core-i9-13900k-13900kf-cpus-_6
intel-13th-gen-raptor-lake-core-i9-13900k-13900kf-cpus-_1
intel-13th-gen-raptor-lake-core-i9-13900k-13900kf-cpus-_2
Intel 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' CPUs Launch & Availability

As for launch and availability, the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs will launch alongside the 700-series chipset family tomorrow the 20th of October on retail.  Both AMD & Intel are known to push out their premium offerings first before moving into the mainstream/budget segment so expect Intel to introduce 'K' unlocked parts and Z790 boards before venturing into the non-K lineup.

News Sources: Videocardz , @Sebasti66855537

