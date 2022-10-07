Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Overclocked To 8.2 GHz With Room For More

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU has been overclocked to a very impressive 8.2 GHz clock frequency using LN2 cooling.

Intel's Raptor Lake Roars With A Huge 8.2 GHz Overclock on The Core i9-13900K Under Liquid Cooling

The overclocking feat was achieved by Legendary overclocker, Allen Golibersuch aka SPLAVE during the Intel Creator Challenge just a few hours ago. During the event, Intel invited SPLAVE to showcase some overclocking capabilities of the Raptor Lake chip over the Livestream and we got to see an 8.2 GHz overclock.

The CPU used by SPLAVE was the Intel Core i9-13900K which is the top Core i9-13900K chip for this year. I say this year because there's the Core i9-13900KS planned for next year that will offer clocks of up to 6 GHz. The Core i9-13900K comes with 24 cores, 32 threads, 68 MB of cache, a single-core boost of up to 5.8 GHz, and a multi-core boost of up to 5.5 GHz across all cores. For this particular OC, the chip only had its 8 P-Cores (Raptor Cove) enabled and SMT was disabled. The motherboard used was the next-gen ASRock Z790 Taichi.

A maximum voltage of 1.824V was pushed to the CPU which was running under LN2 cooling. This offered a temperature of -193C. Using an x82 multiplier on a single core, the chip delivered a huge 8200 MHz or 8.2 GHz which is 200 MHz faster than the previous 8 GHz record that we reported a while back. This is a 36% frequency increase over the 6 GHz Core i9-13900KS and also beats AMD's Zen 4 chips which are only able to achieve around 7.4-7.5 GHz clock frequencies under LN2 cooling.

Talking to SPLAVE, the overclocker said that there's definitely room for more frequency within the Core i9-13900K CPU and we can expect even higher overclocks once the CPUs launch in the coming weeks. The Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will be hitting retail shelves on the 20th of October with the Core i9-13900K being priced at $589 US MSRP.