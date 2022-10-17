Intel Core i9-13900K & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 “LoveLake” PC Build Brought To Life

YouTuber, TechSource, has published a full-on PC build featuring Intel's Core i9-13900K CPU and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

Intel Core i9-13900K CPU Plus NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Featured In "BigBlack" PC Build

The Intel Core i9-13900K CPU which is part of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup has yet to launch but YouTuber, TechSource, build an extremely high-end PC around it, featuring not one but two NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards. These graphics cards include the GeForce RTX 4090 and the RTX 3090 Ti. The TechTuber has given this build the name, BigBlack, but we here have a special name for such builds, and it's LoveLake (Ada Lovelace + Raptor Lake)

The whole PC is jam-packed with insane specs starting off with the CPU itself which will be Intel's best gaming chip, the Core i9-13900K, offering up to 24 cores, and 32 threads at clock speeds of up to 5.8 GHz which can easily be overclocked to 6 GHz using an entry-level $200 US motherboard.

But since this isn't an entry-level build, the TechTuber went all out with ASUS's ROG Maximus Z790 HERO motherboard. The cooling used was the ASUS ROG STRIX RYUJIN II 360 and a ROG THOR 1200W PSU was used. The casing was an ASUS ROG STRIX HELIOS which is a full-tower chassis that is definitely needed to keep up the air flowing properly inside this monster of a build. There was 64 GB of Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 memory along with 2 TB of AORUS M.2 SSD used in the PC build.

The most interesting part of the build is the graphics card selection. TechSource used not one but two of the highest-end NVIDIA graphics cards and both aren't the same GPUs either. One was the recently launched GeForce RTX 4090 while the other was the previous-gen flagship, the RTX 3090 Ti. Both of these graphics cards combined feature a TGP of 900W (450W + 450W). The RTX 4090 can sip way more than that (up to 600W with its full FE power limit). A configuration like this requires a hefty power supply and also demands a total of seven 8-pin connectors to feed the dual 12VPWHR 16-pin connectors. A CableMod right-angled connector will do wonders here.

2 of 9

Such a configuration is simply a bad idea as the TechTuber states but he still managed to do some tests. With the two cards stacked on top of each other, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 FE (Founders Edition) ran at 80C+ temperatures while the RTX 4090 featured in the case alone without the RTX 3090 Ti blocking its airflow from underneath resulted in a much cooler 60C operation.

Both cards weren't run simultaneously in any benchmark considering the lack of NVLINK and multi-GPU support but there may be some pro or content creation apps that may still be able to use them. However, we don't recommend doing this kind of configuration at all. Nevertheless, it's definitely one impressive build and we can't wait to try out 13900K + 4090 configurations in the coming days ourselves.