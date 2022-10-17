CableMod Makes NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Installation Easier With Its 90-Degree Angled 16-Pin Connector

CableMod has heard the consumers and is going to offer a 90-degree angled 16-pin connector to make installing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 easier.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card launched last week and several PC enthusiasts and gamers already have their cards shipped to them. As we have all seen, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, both Founders Edition and custom models, are some of the largest designs ever made and that is causing a bit of trouble with installation. The problem is that the RTX 4090 can easily be twice or even bigger than the GeForce RTX 3090, both in length and width. As such, the side clearance is minimal.

This installation of the card isn't the main issue but it's rather the 16-pin connector which is very bulky. Unless or until you are using an ATX 3.0 PSU and using a 16-pin to 16-pin connector, you'll be stuck with a 16-pin to 4x 8-pin adapter. These adapters are not easy to bend and it is definitely not recommended to bend them at all. As such, the cable will always touch the side panel and it looks unappealing.

I can't believe that barely any tech reviewers (except maybe @JayzTwoCents) are talking about the issues with fitting RTX 4090 cards in their cases when installing the included power adapter. This is a big issue that a lot of people are talking about in Reddit. What a mess! — Sebastian Castellanos (@Sebasti66855537) October 16, 2022

The next generation of graphics power has arrived – but with great power comes even greater space requirements. We’ve created the perfect accessory to help your new beastly GPU fit beautifully into your case. This low profile adapter plugs into your graphic card’s 16-pin 12VHPWR port, and enables the power cable to be plugged in at a 90 degree angle. Featuring a multi-PCB design and a sleek profile, this adapter helps increase clearance between the GPU and the side panel – perfect for today’s super wide GPUs.\ Zero Bending Unlike 90 degree cable connectors, our adapter utilizes a multi-PCB design to achieve a right angle connection. No wire bending ensures full contact with all cable terminals, and zero risk of thermal issues through excessive wire and terminal stress from tight bending radii. Two Configurations The CableMod 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter comes in two configurations, ensuring there’s a solution for graphics cards no matter which 12VHPWR power port orientation they have. Slim Profile Our 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter only protrudes 23.2mm from your graphics card, which means increased space and more clearance between your GPU and your side panel. This enables installation of super wide cards in more narrow chassis. Awesome Styling No matter which configuration you choose, this 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter looks great with its sleek styling and unobtrusive design. via CableMod

That's where Cablemod's latest 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter comes in. The cable manufacturer and the modding company is going to offer a 90-degree angled cable that eliminates bending & also extends the cable adapter far below so you can easily adjust and route it on the back while keeping your cable management top-notch. There's no word on pricing yet but the cable launches in 13 days and will definitely be a hot seller.